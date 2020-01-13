advertisement

Anthony Giuffre, General Manager of Living Avenue Asset Management.

Anthony Giuffre, the founder and CEO of Avenue Living Asset Management, bought his 24 rental housing units in Brooks, Alta., In 2006 for $ 3 million. Today the Calgary-based company that specializes in providing economic housing for the workforce housing population has $ 1.5 billion in assets under management.

An entrepreneur who formed his first company as an 18-year-old while working as a residential real estate broker, Giuffre became intrigued with real estate investing as a way to secure a permanent income. At the time, he says, properties in Calgary and Fort McMurray were high-priced, so he took a look at secondary markets as a value proposition to buy in the niche market across the Prairies in support of essential workers who could unable to afford their own homes but wanted the comfort of a well-appointed, quality and safe accommodation.

Today, its assets contain a diversified portfolio of 9,000 residential units in 400 buildings across 16 markets in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and are well on track to grow to more than 10,000 units in 2020 with a presence even now in the primary markets

“In May 2018, we were at $ 1 billion. Now a year and a half later, we’re at $ 1.5 billion, “says chief investment officer Jason Jogia.” It’s exciting to us because it shows that market likes are what we’re doing. “

A breakthrough after Giuffre notes that the company has eroded two important recessions. One of his main backers is Brad Wall, the former Saskatchewan prime minister who is a special adviser for the company. “Living Avenue continues to be a Western Canadian success story,” he says. “The company is choosing to make very significant and successful investments across the Prairies, despite the ongoing challenges posed by low commodity prices.”

Avenue Living has spent $ 100 million renovating 6,500 suites, so its asset valuation continues to improve. It is a vertical company with its staff managing its properties. The amount of renovations and maintenance she carries out has made her the largest Home Depot client in Canada – an excellent partnership, in Calgary Home Improvement retailer provides Avenue Living with its own warehouse space.

In business for just 13 years, the company now boasts a staff of 377, with 120 located in Calgary’s head office that includes a seven-day call center weekly. He plans to add another 20-30 to his Calgary operations this year and is planning to buy more assets in the American Midwest.

Giuffre also gives space on its 33,000-square-foot Westmount Campus in support of new entrepreneurs with its Circuit Stream division that invests in and partners with it to help companies build and scale XR applications. It already includes large corporations such as Koch, Hershey and GE among its client base.

Avenue Living also owns Valo Networks, an innovative leader in changing the way fiber optic services are offered in undervalued markets in Canada.

Giuffre manages to serve on the UNICEF Patrons Council and with the Calgary Library Foundation. Giuffre Family Library at 14th Street, S.W. is named in honor of his mother. He is also an athlete who has participated in many treathlon competitions and sits on the national board of the Canadian Olympic Foundation.

Through the lobby of the Alt Hotel Calgary, beyond the Simmons building in East Village, a new restaurant called Nupo opens this week.

Chef Darren MacLean will welcome the public to Nupo on Wednesday, featuring a largely vegetarian menu as part of his focus on clean eating – innovative sushi and fish dishes as well as a signature meat dish daily.

And two days later through the same entrance, MacLean will open Eight, a discreet culinary enclave, where he will share great Canadian conversation and food with a maximum of eight dinners in one sitting.

David Parker appears regularly in the Herald. Read his columns online at calgaryherald.com/business. He can be reached at 403-830-4622 or by email at info@davidparker.ca.

