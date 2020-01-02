advertisement

Residents of a South Surrey RV Park who were required to rest within six months have received a notable return.

According to a letter shared in the Arch News by a Peace RV resident, the request to leave was withdrawn in late November.

“We have heard concerns expressed by residents. We are also working with the City of Surrey to find a solution to the issue of bylaws, ”the letter said, from the park administration.

“Therefore, we are writing to withdraw the request in the letter of October 30, 2019 for residents to leave the park within 6 months.”

PAN initially learned that the announcement was due to break in early November after a resident shared it on Facebook.

At the time, the park administration cited city zoning banning stays of more than six months over a 12-month period; and that the “mistake we made as management” was highlighted by a recent decision by the Residential Rental Branch (RTB).

However, city officials at the time told PAN that the issue was “between the property owner and his tenants”. Likewise, officials with the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing confirmed that the park, located at 14601 40th Ave., is under investigation by the RTB Compliance and Enforcement Unit after “several issues” were brought to the unit’s attention at July.

In the letter withdrawing the holiday notice, park administrators say “they will continue to work with the City of Surrey in the hope of ensuring that the rule does not apply.”

“If the City of Surrey chooses to enforce its regulation, we may be obliged to ask residents to leave so that they do not stay longer than 6 months in any 12-month period, but it is our sincere hope that this will not happen. “

According to the city’s Tourism Accommodation bylaws, the six-month limit “excludes tourist trailer parks and camp sites”.

City documents define a tourist trailer park as “an amount that has been planned and improved, or is intended to accommodate trailers for homes, camps and other recreational vehicles for transit use”.

