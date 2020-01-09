advertisement

Italy’s best-staffed rugby player Sergio Parisse can end his 18-year career at this year’s Six Nations tournament in front of home fans when the Italians face Scotland and England at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The loose striker (36) had to give up after the Italian World Cup season in Japan last year. When Typhoon Hagibis forced his last pool game against New Zealand to be canceled, he was denied the chance of a possible farewell game.

Parisse, who has played 142 caps – third overall behind All Blacks’ great Richie McCaw (148) and Welsh captain Alun Wyn Jones (143) – said he would not do the full Six Nations after talking to the meantime- Tournament coached by head coach Franco Smith.

“I told Smith I want to end my international career in Rome in front of my family, friends and fans,” said Parisse.

“He agrees that I can’t end up with the typhoon canceling the match. I will compete against Scotland, England or both, but certainly not against all six nations. ”

Italy starts the six-nation season with a trip to Wales on February 1, followed by a second away game in France a week later. Their first home game will be against Scotland on February 22nd and against England on March 14th.

