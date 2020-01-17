advertisement

The Louvre Museum in Paris was closed on Friday when dozens of demonstrators blocked the entrance to condemn the French government’s plans to revise the pension system.

The exhibition Leonardo Da Vinci on the 500th anniversary of the death of the Italian master, which is exhibited in the Louvre, was also closed for this reason, according to the museum.

Several dozen demonstrators, including some Louvre employees, hosted the demonstration after several leftist unions appealed against the planned changes to the pension system by French President Emmanuel Macron.

It is the first time since the beginning of the protest movement on December 5 that the Louvre and the Leonardo exhibition have completely closed. Around 30,000 people visit the museum every day.

A man with a “Guy Fawkes” mask shows torches during a demonstration against pension reform on January 9, 2020 in Marseille, France. (Christophe Simon / AFP via Getty Images)

Some videos on social media showed angry visitors cheering on demonstrators to express their disappointment.

The week-long strikes and protests have hindered local public transport and destroyed schools, hospitals, courthouses and even opera houses and the Eiffel Tower.

While the number of striking workers has declined since the movement, the country’s trains and Parisian subway were still disrupted on Friday.

Opponents of Macron’s proposed revision of the French pension system marched Thursday in Paris and other French cities, the 43rd day of the strike, when trains and public transport hobbled.

When the unions called, workers, teachers and others took to the streets on the train and subway to ask the government to cancel their pension proposals.

The police were on duty, but the march across the south of Paris was quiet and the number of demonstrators declined compared to previous marches. The Ministry of the Interior put the number of demonstrators in the capital at 23,000 and 187,000 at home – compared to 250,000 unions.

Protesters march in Paris (France) during a demonstration on January 16, 2020. (Kamil Zihnioglu / AP Photo)

Philippe Martinez, leader of the left CGT union, said the determination was “just as great” as when the strike started on December 5, 2019.

“It is never too late to cede the government,” he said.

The unions, widely viewed as left-most, said that despite the government’s decision last week, they are a key element of the proposed reform plan, namely raising the retirement age to receive a full pension from 62 to 64 years. were unsatisfied if the government discarded other changes they feared would force them to work longer for less money.

The legislation, which includes other parts of the government’s pension reform plan, is due to be presented at a cabinet meeting next week. After that, there would be a three-month discussion with unions about funding the new pension system, including possible measures to increase taxes or the retirement age.

Macron said the new system, which aims to unify 42 state-funded pension systems, will be fairer and more sustainable.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

