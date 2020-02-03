advertisement

Before today’s big game, Rolling Stone’s Super Bowl LIV party saw a bevy of famous faces last night at SLS South Beach in Miami.

Paris Hilton, who served as the DJ, featured a mini dress made of jewels with long sleeves, decorated shoulders and a plunging neckline. The celebrity also wore glittering silver pumps, fingerless gloves, and white-rimmed sunglasses.

Paris Hilton shows glittering pumps at the Rolling Stone Super Bowl LIV Party.

Meanwhile, Ciara put on a Seattle Seahawks jersey dress with the surname and number of husband Russell Wilson. The pregnant singer equipped it with matching leg warmers, white bike shorts and white Nike AF1 sneakers.

Ciara wears a Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson jersey dress to support her husband.

Elsewhere, Fabolous and French Montana were seen laughing at each other on the red carpet. While Fabolous Vans wore loafers with a sporty flame pattern, French rocked a colorful pair of Versace Barocco pattern sneakers.

Fabolous and French Montana.

Hip-hop moguls Sean “Diddy” Combs and DJ Khaled were also on site, both of whom wore tracksuits for the occasion. Diddy completed his white look with crisp white low-top sneakers and Khaled wore blue Jordans.

Sean Combs and DJ Khaled pose.

