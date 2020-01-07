advertisement

Paris Hilton is in love again. Everything indicates that the celebrity goes out with the businessman Carter Reum.

Paris is said to have started this new year with her current partner by her side, since she has loved Carter for several weeks.

Reum, also 38 years old, is an entrepreneur and author of the book “Shortcut Your Startup: Accelerate Success with Unconventional Advice from Below”.

advertisement

Paris was seen for the first time with her new love at the after party of the Golden Globes in the early morning of Monday, although she decided to pose alone on the event’s red carpet.

Entertainment Tonight said the Socialite was later seen with her mate, and reports show that they were “inseparable”.

A source added that the couple “amused each other” and that Paris was “happy”.

The romance comes a year after the celebrity has canceled their engagement to actor Chris Zylka.

Previous articleBestial! Emily Ratajkowski will walk the dog without clothes!

Video games came into his life in the late 1980s when he first met Super Mario Bros, and they continue to make it an integral part after almost 30 years. Advantages and Shortcomings: He manages to finish Super Mario Bros in less than 5 minutes, but he has never completed Final Fight with a loan … he’s still trying.

advertisement