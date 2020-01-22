advertisement

Stylish women from all over the world came together this week in Paris for the Haute Couture Week shows in spring 20 – and the style on the streets was just as good as on the runway.

“It” girls brought their shoe-a-game and showed shoes with strong colors and unexpected shapes.

CREDIT: Jason Jean

Pamela Costantini and Domitilla Rapisardi have modeled shoes for their new label Iindaco. The Italian-made brand, which is making its debut this year, is sure to be a hit with Instagram viewers thanks to the look-at-me colors.

Rapisardi showed a pair of patterned green pumps with a subtle, trendy square that appeared on her black leather midi skirt and opaque tights.

Domitilla Rapisardi wears Iindaco pumps at Paris Couture Week in spring 20.

CREDIT: Jason Jean

Domitilla Rapisardis Iindaco pumps.

CREDIT: Jason Jean

Meanwhile, Costantini was wearing green sandals with crystal detailing on the heel – the perfect match for her red leather pants.

Pamela Costantini in Iindaco sandals at Paris Couture Week in spring 20

CREDIT: Jason Jean

Elsewhere, Brazilian blogger Helena Bordon looked chic in a Chanel jumpsuit she wore under a black and white coat. Bordon spiced up the ensemble with her shoes and opted for purple suede pumps by Amina Muaddi, designer of the year 2019 from FN. The pumps showed Muaddi’s characteristic martini heel in glass form and a sparkling decoration on the toe.

Helena Bordon in purple pumps by Amina Muaddi at Paris Couture Week in spring 20.

CREDIT: Jason Jean

Amina Muaddi purple pumps at Paris Couture Week spring 20.

CREDIT: Jason Jean

Another participant attracted attention with a pair of leopard-patterned Christian Louboutin pumps and cut off the shoes over forest-green trousers – a trend that has been very big among the fashion trends that have been hot in recent months.

Christian Louboutin is howling on the streets of Paris Couture Week

CREDIT: Jason Jean

Since Chanel is one of the top shoes on the couture calendar, it is not surprising that several guests appeared in the brand’s shoes. The French house’s shoes contrasted monochrome with the colors seen elsewhere on the streets and were black and white with subtle branding.

Chanel shoes on the streets of Paris Couture Week

CREDIT: Jason Jean

Chanel invites you to the 20th spring on the streets of Paris Couture Week.

CREDIT: Jason Jean

