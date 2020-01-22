advertisement

The worlds of high fashion and sports shoes have collided recently, and today Maison Margiela is revealing its latest addition to the trend: a sensational collaboration with Reebok.

Maison Margiela presented the new look on the catwalk during Paris Couture Week today. This silhouette combines the classic Tabi with the aggressive and futuristic Reebok Instapump Fury. The collaboration, according to the French luxury fashion house, is based on the idea of ​​”analyzing the conversation between humanity and technology in the digital age”. Maison Margiela proclaimed the look as a “statement shoe for the age of the cyber industrial revolution”.

The look is characterized by the Tabi’s signature split calf leather upper, Reebok’s pump technology, and redesigned sneaker-style midsoles and outsoles (one flat and the other high-heeled). The Collab is also made with classic Reebok technologies such as Hexalite cushioning and a Graphlite carbon shaft. From an aesthetic point of view, the shoe bears both the Maison Margiela and Reebok logos – the white embroidery of the luxury brand on the back of the upper and the vector embroidery of the Athletic Company on the heel.

The look will debut in six colorways, including an allusion to the original look of the sneaker supplied by Reebok from 1994.

A look at the collaboration between Maison Margiela x Reebok and the flat sole.

The high-heeled Maison Margiela x Reebok collaboration.

A model that collaborates with Maison Margiela x Reebok.

