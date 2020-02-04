advertisement

OTTAWA – The federal government insisted that China parents and other caregivers have their Canadian children accompanied after leaving Wuhan, the epicenter of an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, even if they are not citizens themselves.

“We have insisted on the concept of family reunification,” said Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne in Ottawa on Monday.

A chartered plane will soon be in Hanoi, Vietnam, where it will be waiting to pick up Canadian citizens – and some permanent residents accompanying their children – from Wuhan, the city of 11 million people in central Hubei province, the is currently under quarantine is about to break out.

The federal government is awaiting final approval from the Chinese government to fly through limited airspace and land at the closed airport in Wuhan. However, Champagne said other preparations are already well underway.

“We will contact the Canadians in Wuhan later in the afternoon to provide them with all the necessary details,” he said.

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said 304 Canadians have asked for help to return home, but only 280 have Canadian passports.

The numbers remain fluid and Canada has secured a second flight and seats on other flights if needed.

Indeed, just a few hours after Hajdu’s update, a Foreign Office official who briefed the House of Commons health committee referred to 312 the number that China wanted to leave.

China only allows foreigners from all countries to take return flights, but Champagne said Canada insists that children can fly with their primary caregivers, even if they are permanent residents, and China agreed.

This does not apply to families in which no minors are involved.

Hajdu said that as part of its efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus, China will not allow anyone who shows symptoms of the coronavirus to leave the country, even if they are Canadian citizens.

“I don’t think we can get the Chinese to admit this,” she said.

The remaining people will be offered consular services from the team that is already working on site in Wuhan.

Passengers are checked twice by the Chinese authorities and then again before boarding and monitored for possible symptoms of the virus during the flight.

If they get sick, they will be transported to a British Columbia health facility while the plane is refueling. Otherwise, passengers are not permitted to exit the aircraft before reaching Canadian Forces Base Trenton, where they are kept in isolation for 14 days.

The Ontario base was chosen because it was able to accommodate a large number of people quickly and was a facility where people could be dignified, Hajdu said.

“I want to remind people that these are Canadians who have had a very traumatic experience in the past few months and will have significant stressors in many cases,” she said.

The returned Canadians will be housed in the nearby Yukon Lodge until they are released for the homecoming.

“One reason we offer social support is that they are isolated from each other,” said Hajdu. “So if a person falls ill, it is not necessary to start another quarantine for all passengers.”

Opposition MPs asked on Monday why it takes Canada so long to repatriate its citizens, although other countries have already done so. In the lower house, the deputy conservative chairwoman Leona Alleslev suggested that the “raid” was due to Canada’s “catastrophic” relations with China.

Champagne flatly denied this, saying China is very cooperative in efforts to repatriate the Canadians.

Foreign Affairs, Transport Canada, and Public Safety officials later repeated this view, telling the Commons Health Committee that they didn’t see how Canada could have acted faster.

Heather Jeffrey, Deputy Secretary of Consular Security and Emergency Management at Global Affairs Canada, noted that the number of Canadians requesting evacuation increased from zero to over 300 in a matter of days. Documents and permits must be obtained to allow passage through multiple checkpoints in Hubei Province, where unprecedented travel restrictions have been put in place to prevent the virus from spreading.

While other countries have consular representations in the Hubei province of China, Jeffrey noted that this is not the case in Canada.

“The plane is actually not the most complicated part. The most difficult thing is to get Canadians from across the province to where we can help directly, ”Jeffrey told the committee.

“With such a pandemic response, we had to support so many Canadians out of a quarantine zone for the first time.”

By Laura Osman

