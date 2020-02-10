advertisement

The parents of a deaf Sainsbury worker who hanged himself after going up to his ex-wife’s garden paid him heartbreaking tribute.

Arron White was discovered by Derbyshire police in a summer house in Derby on July 22 of last year.

advertisement

His mother and father have since paid tribute to a “cheeky and happy man” whose death was a “great shock” to everyone.

Heartbroken, 69-year-old Elizabeth White said, “We don’t think it was planned, but a boost of the moment.

“He plans to go camping. All of his camping gear was packed and ready to go.

“After that happened and we informed people, it was everyone’s disbelief. Everyone who saw him or spoke to him said how happy he was.

“At the cremation, the room was packed. It was a great shock. “

Graham White, also 69, said that things were just starting to look for his son, who worked at the Sainsbury’s store in Kingsway.

He said, “We are having trouble getting a closure.

“The irony is that it helped deaf people with depression.

“We just hope there will be something on his phone to show why he did it.

“It won’t change anything. We can’t understand why he did what he did.”

An investigation into his death was heard at Derby Coroners ’Court by Deputy Coroner Emma Serrano on February 7.

It was revealed how the 40-year-old visited the address of his ex-wife in Hanover Square on July 21.

There was evidence to show that he had climbed the fence behind the house to access the garden.

Her former partner, who is also deaf, refused to let him into the property and ignored the text messages he sent her.

The coroner stated that there was nothing in the messages to indicate that he intended to harm himself.

She went to bed believing that he had returned to his parents’ home in Draycott, where he resided at the time.

But the next morning, she opened the curtains to see him in the summer house at the back of the garden.

The police were called and the father of two was found with a tie around the neck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Assistant coroner Miss White added, “A breakdown in her marriage triggered her depression.

“Things had been looking for him in the past 18 months.

“He tried to contact his ex but she ignored him.

“He climbed over the fence and had a summer house key and let himself go and hanged himself.”

Miss Serrano judged that Mr. White, who had been suffering from depression for some time, died of suffocation and hanging by ligature.

She believed that her suicide was intentional.

.

advertisement