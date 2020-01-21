advertisement

At the fair with the little ones? Find out the details you need, including the items you have brought along and the rides that are best for your children.

Are you planning to bring a few smaller ones to the South Florida Fair? Here’s what you need to know to get the most out of your visit.

The basics

Where: 9067 Southern Blvd.

When: Open daily until February 2nd. The gates are open at 10 a.m. on weekends and at 12 p.m. on weekdays.

Costs:

• Adults (12+): $ 20 at gate Saturday and Sunday; $ 15 at the gate Monday through Friday

• Seniors (60+): $ 9 at the gate

• Children (6-11): $ 8 at the gate

• Children under 5 years are always FREE.

• Ride / wristband *: $ 25 at the gate Monday through Friday; $ 40 at the gate Saturday and Sunday

• Gold Access Pass: $ 12 Monday through Thursday, except January 20; $ 20 Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Off-site parking: For the first time, the show has partnered with Mall at Wellington Green to offer a free park and ride service on Saturdays and Sundays. It picks up in the parking lot between Macys and Dillards, the former Nordstrom parking lot. Be prepared to go through security measures before getting on the bus. But the bonus is that when you get to the fair, the bus drops you right at the food court, right in the middle of the action. The buses run every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. The last bus from the shopping center to the fair leaves at 8 p.m. and the last bus that returns to the mall leaves the fair at midnight.

On-site parking: General Parking is free. Preferred parking is $ 10 on weekdays and $ 20 on weekends. All parking spaces are first come, first served. Make a note of where you parked on your phone so you don’t forget anything.

Bring with you: diapers, towels, changing mat, snacks. If it’s hot, bring a stroller fan with you. If your little ones drink the formula, plan for several bottles. If you drink milk, you should consider some uncooled milk crates. It can be difficult to find cups of whole milk halfway. If it rains, bring ponchos and a stroller cover, if available.

View this post on Instagram

We are open for 2020 Ride-A-Thon!

A South Florida Fair (@southfloridafair) post on January 16, 2020 at 3:48 p.m. PST

The food

Chicken nuggets? Curly fries? It’s all at the Food Court. There are a lot of grocers between the Expo Center and the middle of the way. There are food and beverage stalls throughout the fair, including the Expo Center and Yesteryear Village. For picky eaters, bring your own snacks, lunch, or dinner.

The attractions

Take your little ones with you and discover the charm of Yesteryear Village. This year, the most popular Ham Bone Express racing pigs are closer to Yesteryear Village than halfway there. Then stroll through the agricultural tents, where you can admire many rabbits and poultry. The petting zoo is on the north side and is fun for older toddlers and children.

View this post on Instagram

We recently got a little reminder why we do what we do. We were contacted via Facebook by the mother on the first picture, which said that she and her daughter could be seen on our pre-sale poster. She told us that her daughter was thrilled that we had “selected” her on the poster. Yesterday we were able to give them a few posters to take away and remember the fun they had at the fair! We really love to know how the fair has had a positive impact on our community. We live here, just like you, and the joy that the fair gave this little girl reminds us why we work all year round to bring this event to you. We can’t wait to see you at the 2020 South Florida Fair!

A South Florida Fair (@southfloridafair) post on January 7, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. PST

The rides

Rides for children over 36 inches with a paid adult:

Barn Stormer – 3 cards

Beach Shack – 3 tickets

Bear Affair – 3 cards

Berry Go Round – 3 cards

Charlie the Chopper – 3 cards

Circus procession – 3 tickets

Daytona – 3 cards

Dragon Wagon – 3 cards

Friendly Wheel – 5 cards

Ferris wheel – 5 tickets

Haunted – 4 cards

Haunted Mansion – 4 cards

Jalopy Junction – 3 cards

Light House Dive – 3 tickets

Lolly Swings – 3 cards

Magic Maze – 4 cards

Monster Trucks – 3 tickets

Puppy roll – 3 tickets

Silly Safari – 3 tickets

Silver Streak – 3 tickets

Speedway – 3 cards

Teacups – 3 tickets

Tilt-A-Whirl – 4 cards

Undersea Adventure – 3 tickets

Wacky Shack – 3 cards

Wacky Worm Coaster – 4 cards

Rides for children over 36 inches without a paid adult:

Bumble Bee – 3 cards

Construction zone – 3 tickets

Happy Swing – 3 cards

Helicopter – 3 tickets

Mini dumbos – 3 tickets

Pirates Paradise – 3 cards

Rides for children over 32 inches with a paid adult:

Carousel – 3 tickets

Rides for children over 32 inches without a paid adult:

Granny Bugs – 3 cards

Umbrella 4×4 quads – 3 tickets

Umbrella Farm Tractors – 3 cards

Sources: Wade Shows, South Florida Fair

