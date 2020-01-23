advertisement

Drivers are still parking dangerously in front of a Hinckley elementary school despite new restrictions that have come into effect, the parents said.

The clear zigzag lines came into effect in early January 2019 outside Battling Brook Elementary School on Frederick Avenue to prevent people from parking the sidewalk near the school gates.

advertisement

The avenue ends at the school gates, with no parking area in place around the mouth of the entrance, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

Worried parents say motorists are flouting the new rules and still pick up their children there, while the avenue is very dangerous for students and families.

A mother with two boys at school, who requested anonymity, said there had been incidents where her children were almost run over by a car that stopped on the road.

She said, “They park on the way, blocking the readers in some cases.

“But the parents withdraw while the children walk. I had to hit a few cars on the side which almost rolled on my children’s feet.

“The new painted lines are only outside the doors, so they’ve alleviated that slightly, but at the bottom, they’re still halfway there.

“The strange parent ignores the lines.”

Stuart Marsden, school principal, said they included a reminder in every newsletter asking parents to be careful where they park.

The new zigzag lines on Frederick Avenue outside of Battling Brook Elementary School in Hinckley.

He said, “As in many schools, there are certain busy times of the day when there is a lot more traffic.

“All we can do as a school is promote caring and reiterate these messages.

“We work as much as possible – we encourage parents to walk to school.”

Read more

Latest developments on Hinckley

The school also has a staff member outside during pickup and drop-off hours to monitor the parking lot and ask people to move around if they are poorly parked.

Mr. Marsden said: “We are a community school, we have immense respect for our neighbors and our parents, we really do.

“I can’t imagine how frustrating it must be if you live near a school and someone is parking irresponsibly.

“We can only do a lot, we rely on the courtesy of people.

“It is not our fault, but in every newsletter we always post these messages because we think it is so important.

“This is a particularly important problem for many schools.”

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

A dad with a four-year-old daughter at school, who he and his two-year-old son goes to school with, says drivers still use the zigzag line area every day.

He said that the stretch of road where the other entrance to the school is located on Outlands Drive becomes just as bad at peak times when it is completely crowded.

The zigzag lines near the entrance to Battling Brook Elementary School on Outlands Drive in Hinckley. Image: Google.

“I don’t know what the answer is, there are people who withdraw without looking,” he said.

“It’s just stalling a block (Outlands Drive), with cars lined up on either side of the road.”

Zigzag lines have been in effect around the entrance to Outlands Drive since January 2000.

A photographic car and law enforcement officers are used to enforce the zigzag lines across the county as part of their general patrols.

The vehicle, which is fitted with automatic license plate recognition (ANPR) systems, is driven by officers who can collect evidence to impose fines of £ 70 on motorists who park in open areas.

.

advertisement