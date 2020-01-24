advertisement

According to an eyewitness report, two parents abandoned their child at an airport in China in the chaos of the coronavirus outbreak.

So far, it has been confirmed that at least 830 people in China have contracted the mysterious virus. The official death toll is 26 – most of them come from Hubei Province.

advertisement

While it has not yet been classified as a public health emergency, there is hysteria worldwide as there are more and more cases. It seems to these parents that they have the better ones.

A Weibo user (called “Not Shy”) wrote online that a child was left alone at Nanjing Lukou International Airport after apparently having a fever and was not allowed to get in.

While the boy’s father said he was not sick, the staff were allegedly steadfast in his rejection, causing the parents and airport crew to argue for three hours at the gate, causing serious delays for other passengers.

According to the Weibo user, the parents got on the plane, left the feverish boy and his siblings at the airport, and then left the staff who looked after them in the absence of the mother and father.

The Chinese government has now locked over 11 million people in Wuhan City (where the virus originated) and a new 1,000-bed hospital has been set up to deal with the outbreak. Nine other cities in Hubei Province were also blocked.

The World Health Organization (WHO) explains that “Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause diseases that range from colds to more serious diseases such as Middle East respiratory syndrome and severe acute respiratory syndrome.” However, the current coronavirus is a new, previously unidentified strain.

The WHO explains the symptoms that trigger the virus:

Common signs of infection include respiratory problems, fever, cough, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death.

Standard recommendations to prevent the spread of infections include washing your hands regularly, covering your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, and thoroughly cooking meat and eggs. Avoid close contact with people who have symptoms of respiratory diseases such as coughing and sneezing.

The virus has surfaced elsewhere outside of China: South Korea, Japan, and the US have confirmed cases, while 14 people in the UK have been tested for the virus (five of them have so far been unlocked). At least six people in Scotland with coronavirus symptoms were also tested.

As fear of the virus increases around the world, it is “too early” to explain an international emergency, according to the WHO Emergency Committee. “It has not yet become a global health emergency. It could be one more thing, ”said WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus according to The Guardian.

u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “fb-post ” data-href = “https://www.facebook.com/HoldenMassFire/photos/a.811463349045836/1329124953946337/? type = 3 & theater “Data width =” 500 “>” n “block rate cite =” https://www.facebook.com/HoldenMassFire/photos/a.811463349045836/1329124953946337/? Type = 3 “class =” fb- xfbml-parse-ignore “> n u003cp> Note – Viral teen video with fire consequencesThe Holden fire brigade would like to warn the parents about a new … u003c / p> n u003cp> Posted by u003ca href =” https: // www. facebook.com/HoldenMassFire/ “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” nofollow “> Holden Fire Department u003c / a> on u003ca href = ” https: // www.facebook.com/HoldenMassFire /photos/a.811463349045836/1329124953946337/? type = 3 “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” nofollow “> Tuesday, January 21, 2020 u003c / a> u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cp> The declaration challenged the people who came from the U S fire protection authority to comply with the recommended electrical fire protection instructions. u003c / p> n u003cp> Thes The guidelines recommend that Americans fully insert the plugs into the sockets and install tamper evident sockets when there are young children in the house. u003c / p> n u003cp> People are also asked to replace the sockets if the plugs are damaged and do not fit tightly into the socket to avoid overloading the sockets and never a three-pin plug into a socket for two sockets. u003c / p> n u003cp> Please, please listen to these firefighters. Never try this at home. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via story@unilad.com u003c / em> n “,” publishedAt “:” 2020 -01-23T18: 46: 17 “,” publishedAtUTC “:” 2020-01-23T18: 46: 17Z “,” updatedAt “:” 2020-01- “23T18: 48: 52”, “updatedAtUTC”: “2020- 01-23T18: 48: 52Z “,” author “: {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” $ Article: 750616.author “,” typename “:” Author “}, “categories”: ({“type”: “id”, “generated”: true “,” id “:” Article: 750616.categories.0 “,” typename “”: “category”}, {“type”: “ID”, “generated”: true, “id”: “Article: 750616.categories.1”, “typename”: “Category”}), “featuredImage”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk / wp -content / uploads / 2020/01 / dangerous-tiktok.jpg “,” featuredVideo “: null,” breaking “: null,” __ typename “:” Article “},” $ Article: 750616.author “: { “name”: “Julia Banim”, “avatar”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Julia-Banim-Sml.png”, “__typ ename “:” Author “},” Article: 750616.categories.0 “: {” name “:” Life “,” slug “:” life “,” __ typename “:” Category “},” Article: 750616. categories.1 “: {” name “:” Viral “,” slug “:” viral “,” __typename “:” Category “},” Article: 750627 “: {” id “:” 750627 “,” staticLink “: “https: //www.unilad .de / film-and-tv / wendy-williams-confirmed-farts-are-always-funny-after-fart-gate clip /”, “title”: “Wendy Williams confirms that farts after ‘furztor’-clip are always funny “,” summary “:” u003cp> Wendy Williams finally addressed’ Fartgate ‘and insisted that’ farts are always funny ‘. The television host went viral last week when a clip was released on social media that appeared to be hanging around during a recent episode of her morning show, the Wendy Williams Show. In the video you can see 55-year-old Williams, who talks about the controversy about film and television -always-funny-after-fartgate-clip / “title = ” Read more “>… u003c / a> u003c / p> n “,” body “:” u003cdiv class = “media- credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 1210px”> “u003cimg class =” wp-image-750652 size-full “src =” https : //www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/01 / wendy-williams-fartgate-1.jpg “alt = ” Wendy Williams confirms that farts after ‘Fartgate’ clip are always funny are “width = ” 1200 “height = ” 630 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/wendy-williams-fartgate-1. jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/ wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / wendy-williams-fartgate-1-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/ wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / wendy-williams-fartgate -1-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/wendy-williams-fartgate -1-414×217.jpg 414w, https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-con t ent / uploads / 2020/01 / wendy-williams-fartgate-1-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/wendy-williams-fartgate- 1 -667×350.jpg 667w “Sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” Media Balance “> Fox Broadcasting Company / BET u003c / span> u003c / Wendy Williams has finally got it dealt with “Fartgate” and insisted that “farts are always funny”. The television host went viral last week. A clip of what appeared to be torn during a recent episode of her morning show “The Wendy Williams Show” was posted on social media. In the video, 55 Williams, a year old, can be seen discussing the controversy surrounding NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. before hearing anything that sounds suspiciously like fart in the background. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cstrong> You can listen to the ‘fart’ below: u003c / strong> u003c / p n u003ciframe width = “100%” min-width = “560” height = “360” frameBorder = “0” class = “brightcove-iframe” src = “// www.unilad.co.uk/frames/brightcove-iframe.html?videoId=6125974176001 ” Allow full screen WebkitFullscreen MozallowFullscreen> u003c / iframe > n u003cp> Although it may sound like the first time you listen (and the second, fifth, and fifteenth) that the TV host lets the wind through, she refused it today. She ‘never farted on this show’. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Talk on her show this morning, according to u003cem> u003ca href = “https://toofab.com/ 2020/01/23 / Wendy-Williams-Fartgate- Reaction>, Williams said: Let me tell you something now, okay? I don’t bend to release a fart, I bend so, because it’s comfortable. Sitting (upright) all the time puts a strain on my back. I like to let go of my hips and lean. U003c / p> n u003cp> I’ve been doing this on this show for 11 years. She wasn’t ‘but not done; When the word “Fartgate” appeared behind her on the screen, Williams continued that she “hardly ever” farted because she was instead, belches. “Gas is released in several ways, and my gas belches because I’m just talking,” she explained. Class = “Media Credit Container Orientation” style = “width: 729px u003cimg class = “size-full wp-image-750650 ” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/wendy-williams-fartgate .jpg” alt = “wendy williams fartgate” width = “719” height = “394” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 /01/wendy-williams-fartgate.jpg 719w, https : //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/wendy-williams-fartgate-702×385.jpg 702w, https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / wendy-williams-fartgate-524×287.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ wendy-williams-fartgate-414×227.jpg 414w, https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/wendy-williams-fartgate-639×350.jpg 639w “sizes = ” (max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = “Media credit “> Fox Broadcasting Company / BET u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> Williams claimed that if she had actually farted on the air, she would have interrupted the show and addressed her immediately – because “farts are d always funny “. U003c / p> n u003cp> u003cstrong> She continued: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp> After the sound of this fart, I should have changed my costume, I would have one Leave a trace on the seat. I would not even save the costume, I would throw it away. It would be contaminated beyond the sensitivity to pollution. Gaffer John Anderson then came on stage to explain where the noise really came from: Apparently the farting noise was actually a result of some chemistry experiments taking place behind the scenes. “We filled up an aquarium behind the stage and we didn’t have the right hose … it stuttered as if someone was farting,” he said. Then he said, “It wasn’t Wendy! ” class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 3226px”> “class =” size-full wp-image- 750646 “src =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/01 / PA-47365245.jpg “alt =” Wendy Williams “width =” 3216 “” height = “2250” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/ uploads / 2020/01 / PA-47365245.jpg 3216w, https://www.unilad.co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / PA-47365245-669×468.jpg 669w, https: // www. unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-47365245-500×350.jpg 500w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-47365245 -394×276.jpg 394w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/ uploads / 2020/01 / PA-47365245-789×552.jpg 789w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px ” /> u003cSpan class = “Media credit “> PA Images u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> So what do you think? Do you buy Wendy’s explanation or do you think it’s just a cover-up of what’s really gone? Let us know in the comments> n u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via story@unilad.com u003c / em> u003c / p> n “,” publishedAt “:” 2020-01 -23T18: 43: 33 “,” publishedAtUTC “:” 2020-01-23T18: 43: 33Z “,” updatedAt “:” 2020-01-23T18: 43: 33 ” , “updatedAtUTC”: “2020-01-23T18”: 43: 33Z “,” author “: {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true”, “id”: “$ Article: 750627.author” , “typename”: “Author”}, “categories”: ({“type”: “id”, “generated”: true “,” id “:” Article: 750627.categories.0 “,” typename “:” Category “}),” featuredImage “:” https: // www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/wendy-williams-fartgate-1.jpg”,”featuredVideo”:null, ” breaking “: null,” __ typename “:” Article “},” $ Article: 750627.author “: {” name “:” Lucy Connolly “,” avatar “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/ wp-content / uploads / 2019/09 / Lucy-Connolly. png “,” __ typename “:” Author “},” Article: 750627.categories.0 “: {” name “:” Film and TV “,” slug “:” film-and-tv “,” __typename “:” Category “},” Article: 750587 “: {” id “:” 750587 “,” staticLink “:” https: // www .unilad. co.uk/music/eminem-responds-to-gentle-listeners-who-were-offended-by-controversial-lyrics/”,”title”:”Eminem replies to “gentle listeners” who have been offended by controversial lyrics ” , “summary”: ” u003cp> Eminem raised the controversy surrounding his new album Music To Be Murdered By and wrote a letter to the” gentle listeners “who became” victims of the album “. The rapper’s letter comes after receiving a violent backlash for his song “Unaccommodating,” which seems to shed light on the 2017 Manchester terrorist attack in which 22 people played “Unilad.co.uk/music/”. eminem-responds-to-gentle-listeners-who-have-been-offended-by-controversial-texts / “title = ” Read more “> … u003c / a> u003c / p> n”, “body”: ” u003cdiv class = ” media credit container orientation “style = ” width: 1210px “> u003cimg class = ” wp-image-750624 size-full “src = ” https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/eminem-responds-to-criticism-of-new-album-1.jpg “alt = ” Eminem replies to ‘Gentle Listeners’ Who Would Be Offended By Controversial Lyrics “width =” 1200 “height =” 630 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/eminem-responds -auf- Criticism-of-new-album-1.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/eminem-auf-Kritik-des-neuen- album-1-702×369 .jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/eminem-respo nds-to-critical-of-new-album-1-524×275.jpg 524w, https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/eminem-responds-to-criticism-of -neues-album-1-414×217.jpg 414w, https : //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/eminem-responds-to-criticism-of-new-album-1- 828×435.jpg 828w, https: //www.unilad. co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/eminem-responds-to-criticism-of-new-album-1-667×350.jpg 667w “sizes =” (max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px ” /> u003cspan class = “media-credit “> PA Images u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Eminem has raised the controversy surrounding his new album “Music To Be Murdered By” wrote a letter to the “gentle listeners” who became “victims of the album”> n u003cp> The letter of the rapper comes after he got a violent backlash for his song u003cm> u003ca href = “https: //www.unilad.co.uk/music/eminem-branded-sick-for-joking-about-ariana-grande-concert-bombing-in-new-song / “target =” _ blank “rel =” noopener nore ferrer “> Unaccommodating u003c u003c u003c u003c u003e u003e u003c u003e u003e u003e u003e u003e u003e u003e u003 e u003e u00d //www.unilad.co.uk/music/fans-convinced-theyve-noticed-ariana-grande-vocal-in-mac-millers-new-album/ “rel =” noopener noreferrer “target = “_blank “> Ariana Grande u003c / a> concert. Lyrics included in the song: ‘But I’m thinking about screaming’ bombs off ‘at stake / as if I was outside an Ariana Grande concert waiting for you. “They were outraged by many who asked how insensitive it could be when many innocent people lost their lives. class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 2010px”> “u003cimg class =” size-full wp-image-750605 “src =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/01 /PA-49631526.jpg “alt =” Eminem “width =” 2000 “height =” 1333 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads / 2020/01 / P A-49631526.jpg 2000w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49631526-262×175.jpg 262w, https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / PA-49631526-1404×936.jpg 1404w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49631526- 702×468.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49631526-524×350.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020 /01/PA-49631526-414×276.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/PA-49631526-828×552.jpg 828w, https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / PA-49631526-525×350.jpg 525w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/>” chip class = “media – cr edit “> PA Images u003c / span> u003c / div n u003cp> Eminem u003ca href = ” https://www.unilad.co.uk/music/eminem-surprise-drops-new -album -music-to-be-murdered-by / “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” noopener noreferrer “> has deleted the surprise album u003c / a> with the title u003cem> Music To Be Murdered By u003c / em>, in the early morning of January 17th, fans fans to a whole host of songs with stars like Juice WRLD, Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak, Royce da 5’9 ″, Skylar Gray and Young MA The Great Names that caught people’s attention, but the numerous “disgusting” references to terrorism, murder and suicide – because the Manchester terrorist attack was not the only one mentioned on the album. u003c / p> n u003cp> In his song u003cem> Darkness u003c / em> the 47-year-old raps from the perspective of a mass hunter aiming for a concert, similar to the 2017 shoot at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas, where 58 people died and more than 400 were injured. U003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “media-credit-container alignnone ” style = “width: 5972px “> u003cimg class = “size-full wp-image-735886” src = “https : //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/PA-36943206.jpg “alt =” Eminem “” width = “5962” height = “3975” srcset = “https: // www.unilad.co.uk/wp -content / uploads / 2019/12 / PA-36943206.jpg 5962w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/PA-36943206 -262×175.jpg 262w, https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/PA-36943206-1048×700.jpg 1048w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp -content / uploads / 2019/12 / PA-36943206-1404×936.jpg 1404w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/PA-36943206-702×468.jpg 702w, https : //www.unilad.co. uk / wp-content / uploads / 2019/12 / PA-36943206-524×350.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/PA-36943206-414×276.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/PA-36943206-828×552.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads /2019/12/PA-36943206-525×350.jpg 525w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media credit “> PA Images u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> Reply to u003ca href = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/music/eminem-branded-sick-for-joking-about-ariana-grande- concert bomb in a new song /” target = “_ blank” rel = “noope ner noreferrer “> the criticism u003c / a>, real name Marshall Mathers – said his album was not made with the thought of “the squeamish” in mind and added, that murder is “not always literal or pleasant”. He wrote: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp> Gentle listener, in today’s wonderful world, murder has become so common that we are an obsessed society and fascinated by it. I thought, why not make a sport of it and kill it with beats? Please let me explain this before you go ahead with the gun. U003c / p> n u003cp> This album was not made for the squeamish. If you’re slightly offended or upset by the screams of bloody murder, this may not be the collection for you. Certain selections have been developed to shock conscience, which can lead to positive action. Unfortunately, darkness has really come over us. U003c / p> n u003cp> You see, murder is not always literal and not pleasant in this case. These rods are only for the sharpest knives in the drawer. May you rest peacefully for the victims of the album. For the rest of you, please listen more closely next time. Good night! With great sympathy, Eminem. U003c / p> u003c / blockquote n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive instagram “> n u003cblockquote class = “instagram-media ” data-instgrm-captioned data -instgrm-permalink = “https: //www.instagram.com/p/B7qrpIHhRFK/? utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading “data-instgrm-version =” 12 “style =” background: #FFF; border: 0; border radius: 3px; box shadow: 0 0 1px 0 rgba (0,0,0,0,5), 0 1px 10px 0 rgba (0,0,0,0,15); border: 1px; maximum width: 500px; min-width: 326px; padding: 0 ; width: 99.375%; width: -webkit-calc (100% – 2px); width: calc (100% – 2px); “> n u003cdiv style =” padding: 16px; “>” u003ca href = ” https://www.instagram.com/p/B7qrpIHhRFK/? utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading “style =” background: #FFFFFF; Row height: 0; Padding: 0 0; Text alignment: middle; Text decoration: none; Width: 100%; “Target =” _ empty “rel =” nofollow “>” u003c / p> ” n u003cdiv style =” display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center; “> n u003cdiv style =” background-color: # F4F4F4; border-r adius: 50%; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 40px; Right margin: 14px; width: 40px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = u003cdiv display: flex; Flex direction: pillar; Flex Grow: 1; Align content: middle; “> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 4px; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 14px; Edge-bottom: 6px; width: 100px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 4px; Flex-Grow: 0; Height: 14px; width: 60px; u003c / div u003c / div u003c / div u003c / div u003cdiv style = “padding: 19% 0; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “display: block; height: 50px; margin: 0 auto 12px; width: 50px;”> “height =” 50px “viewBox =” 0 0 60 60 “version =” 1.1 “xmlns =” ​​https: // www. w3.org/2000/svg “xmlns: xlink =” https: //www.w3.org/1999/xlink “>” u003cg stroke = “none” stroke-width = “1” fill = “none” fill-rule = “evenodd”> “u003cg transform =” translate (-511.000000, -20.000000) “fill =” # 000000 “>” u003cg> “u003cpath d =” M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148.36.186 554.814.37.852 556.869.37.852 C558.924.37.852 560.59.36.186 560.59.34.131 C560.59.32.076 558, 60.657 C535.114.60.657 530.342.55.887 530.342.50 C530.342.44.39.35.14.314.34.19.35 .342 C546.887.39.342 551.658.44.114 551.658.50 C551.658.55.887 546.887.60.657 541.657 M5.332 1.33.886.524.886.41.1 524.886.50 C524.886.58.899 532.1.66.113 541.66.113 C549, 96,113 557,115,58,899 557,115,50 C557,115,41,1 549,9,33,886 541,33,886 M565,378,62,101 C565. 244.65.022 564.756.66.606 564.346.67.663 C563.803.69.06 563.154.70.057 562.106.71.106 C561.058.72.155 560.06.72.73 541.74.552 C533.003.74.552 532.056.74.521 528, 73.757 523.338.73.347 C521.94.72.803 520.942.72.155 519.894.71.106 C518.846.70.057 518.197.69.06 517.654.67.663 C517.244.66.623.62.55.66.62.65 C516.479.548 .448.42.003 516.479.41.056 516.623.37.899 C516.755.34.978 517.244.33.391 517.654.32.338 C518.197.30.938 518.846.29.942 519.894.28.894 C520.942.27.846 521.94.27.596.23.345.27.596,23.34.27.596,73.345.27.196,23.34.27.196,23,345.27,596.73 C532,057.25,479 533.004.25.448 541.25.448 C548.997.25.448 549.943.25.479 553.102.25.623 C556.021.25.756 557.607.26.244 558.662.26.654 C560.027.196 568.662 154.29.942 563.803.30.938.35 33.391 565.244.34.978 565.378.37.899 C565.522.41.056 565.552.42.003 565.552.50 C565.552.57.996 565.522.58.943 565.378.62.101 M 37.631 C570.674.34.438 570.167.32.258 569.4 25.30.349 C568.659.28.377 567.633.26.702 565.965.25.0535 C564.297.23.368 562.623.22.342 560.652.21.575 C558.743.20.834 556.562.20.326 553.743 549.148.20 541.20 C532.853.20 531.831.20.033 528 20.18 C525.438.20.326 523.257.20.834 521.349.21.575 C519.376.22.342 517.703.23.368 516.035.25.0535 C514.368.26.702 513.342.377 512 C511.834.32.258 511.326.34.438 511.181.37.631 C31 511.41.431. 851 511.50 C511.58.147 511.035.59.17 511.181.62.369 C511.326.65.662 511.834.67.743 512.574.69.651 C513.342 C517.703.76.634 519.376.77.658 521.349.78.425 C523.257.79.167 525.438.79.652.52.638.79.62 .831.79.965 532.853.80.001 541.809.001 C549.148.801 550.169.79.665, 79.673 558.743.79.167, 560.652.78.425, C562.623.77.658, 564.297.76.634, 565.965.74.965, C567.68.7.6.77.296, 569.425,69.651, C570.167.67.73, 570.674.562, 570.82.62.66 47 571.50 C571.41.851 570.966.40.831 570.82.37.631 u003c / path u003c / g u003c / svg u003c / div n u003cd style = “padding-top: 8px;”> ” n u003cdiv style = “color: # 3897f0; Font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; Font size: 14px; Font style: normal; Font size: 550; Line height: 18px; “> Show this post on Instagram u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” padding: 12.5% ​​0; “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” display: flex; Flex direction: row; Edge-bottom: 14px; Align objects: center; “> n u003cdiv> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Height: 12.5 pixels; Width: 12.5 pixels; transform: translateX (0px) translateY (7px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Height: 12.5 pixels; transform: rotate (-45deg) translateX (3px) translateY (1px); Width: 12.5 pixels; Flex Grow: 0; Right margin: 14px; Edge left: 2px; “> u003c / div ” n u003cdiv style = “Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Height: 12.5 pixels; Width: 12.5 pixels; transform: translateX (9px) translateY (- 18px); u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = “margin-left: 8px; “> n u003cdiv style =” Background color: # F4F4F4; Edge radius: 50%; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 20px; width: 20px; u003c / div n u003cdiv style = “width: 0; Height: 0; Top edge: 2px transparent; Edge left: 6px continuous # f4f4f4; Edge bottom: 2px transparent; transform: translateX (16px) translateY (-4px ) turn (30deg) u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = “margin-left: auto; “> n u003cdiv style =” width: 0px; Top margin: 8px continuously # F4F4F4; Right margin: 8px transparent; transform: translateY (16px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” Background color: # F4F4F4; Flex Grow: 0; Height: 12px; Width: 16px; transform: translateY (-4px); “> u003c / div> n u003cdiv style = ” width: 0; Height: 0; Top margin: 8px continuously # F4F4F4; Left margin: 8px transparent; transform: translateY (-4px) translateX (8px); u003c / div> n u003c / div> n u003cp> u003c / a> u003c / p> n u003cp style = “margin: 8px 0 0 0; padding: 0 4px; “> u003ca href = “https: //www.instagram.com/p/B7qrpIHhRFK/? utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading ” style = “color: # 000; Font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; Font size: 14px; Font style: normal; font size: normal; line height: 17px; text decoration: none; word break: word break; “target = ” _ blank “rel = ” nofollow “>” Because they call me a threat and if the shoe fits , I’ll wear it. But if it doesn’t fit, you’ll swallow the truth, grin and endure. “#Renegade #MusicToBeMurderedBy u003c / a> u003c / p> n u003cp style = ” color: # c9c8cd; Font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; Font size: 14px; Line height: 17px; Margin bottom: 0; Margin top: 8px; Overflow hidden; Padding: 8px 0 7px; Text alignment: center; Text overflow: ellipsis; white-space : nowrap; “> A post shared by u003ca href = ” https://www.instagram.com/eminem/? utm_source = ig_embed & utm_campaign = loading “style = ” color: # c9c8cd; Font family: Arial, Sans-Serif; Font size: 14px; Font style: normal; Font size: normal; Row height: 17px; “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “> Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on u003ctime style =” Font family: Arial, sans-serif; Font size: 14px; Row height: 17px; “datetime =” 2020-01-23T15: 17: 57 + 00: 00 “> January 23, 2020 at 7:17 pm PST u003c / time> u003c / p> n u003c / div> n u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> u003cscript async src = “// www.instagram.com/embed.js “> u003c / script> u003c / div> n u003cp> Since receiving the letter today, posted on Instagram on January 23, he already received almost 600,000 likes at the time of writing, and many of his fans greet him for refusing to give in to the criticism. And with With the current projections that put the album on the right track to become Eminem’s 10th # 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart, rapper fans seem to know what he’s up to. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> Music To Be Murdered By can now be streamed. u003c / em> u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story you want to tell, send it via story @ unilad to UNILAD. com u003c / em u003c / p n “,” publishedAt “:” 2020-01-23T18: 20: 38 “,” publishedAtUTC “:” 2020-01-23T18: 20: 38Z “,” updatedAt “:” 2020-01 -23T18: 23: 22 “,” updatedAtUT C “:” 2020-01-23T18: 23: 22Z “,” author “: {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true”, “id”: ” $ Article: 750587.author”, “typename” : “Author”}, “categories”: ({“type”: “id”, “generated”: true “,” id “:” Article: 750587.categories.0 “,” typename “:” Category “}), “featuredImage”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/eminem-responds-to-criticism-of-new -album-1.jpg”, “featuredVideo”: null, “breaking”: null, “__ typename”: “Article”}, “$ Article: 750587.author”: {“name”: “Lucy Connolly”, ” avatar”: “https://www.unilad.co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2019/09 / Lucy-Connolly.png “,” __ typename “:” Author “},” Article: 750587.categories. 0 “: {” name “:” Music “,” slug “:” music “,” __typename “:” Category “},” Article: 750558 “: {” id “:” 750558 “,” staticLink “:” https ://www.unilad.co.uk/animals/kim -kardashian-beschu ldigt-die-Wilderei-in-selfie-mit-wildem-Tier / “,” title “:” Kim Kardashian der “Förderung der Wilderei” in Selfie mit wildem Tier “,” summary “:” u003cp > Kim Kardashian-West ist von einer Tierschutzorganisation unter Beschuss genommen worden, nachdem sie sich für ein Selfie mit einem ausgibt Vogel. Das auf Instagram hochgeladene Bild mit dem Titel “Tweet Tweet” zeigt einen wunderschönen grünen und rosa Vogel auf Kims Schulter. Mit vielen anbetungswürdigen Kommentaren zu Kims ‘lewk’ überschütteten die Fans den Reality-Star und ihren gefiederten “href =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/animals/kim-kardashian-accused-of-promoting-poaching -in-selfie-with-wild-animal / “title = ” Weiterlesen “> … u003c / a> u003c / p> n”, “body”: ” u003cdiv class = ” media- credit-container alignnone “style =” width: 712px “>” u003cimg class = “wp-image-750560 size-desktop” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/01 / kim_kardashian_accused_of_promoting_poacher_-702×369.jpg “alt = ” Kim Kardashian wird beschuldigt, in Selfie mit wildem Tier die Wilderei zu fördern “width = ” 702 “height = ” 369 “srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kim_kardashian_accused_of_promoting_poacher_-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 /01/kim_kardashian_accused_of_promoting_poacher_-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ kim_kardashian_accused_of_promoting_poacher_-414×217.jpg 414w, https: //4×217.jpg ww.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kim_kardashian_accused_of_promoting_poacher_-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kim_kardashian_accused_of_promoting_poacher_-667×350.jpg 667w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kim_kardashian_accused_of_promoting_poacher_.jpg 1200w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>kimkardashian/Instagramu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cstrong>Kim Kardashian-West has come under fire from an animal rights charity after posing for a selfie with a bird. u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cp>The picture, uploaded to u003ca href=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/tag/instagram” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>Instagramu003c/a> and captioned ‘Tweet Tweet’, shows a beautiful green and pink bird perched on Kim’s shoulder.u003c/p>nu003cp>With plenty of adoring comments about Kim’s ‘lewk’, fans showered the reality star and her feathered friend with compliments; describe them as “flawless” and “beautiful”. However, not everyone was a fan of the recent selfie, and some raised concerns about the creature’s welfare.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-instagram”>nu003cblockquote class=”instagram-media” data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink=”https://www.instagram.com/p/B7qtIXXAE5H/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” data-instgrm-version=”12″ style=” background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:500px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% – 2px); width:calc(100% – 2px);”>nu003cdiv style=”padding:16px;”> u003ca href=”https://www.instagram.com/p/B7qtIXXAE5H/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”> u003c/p>nu003cdiv style=” display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: cen ter;”>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;”>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”padding: 19% 0;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;”>u003csvg width=”50px” height=”50px” viewBox=”0 0 60 60″ version=”1.1″ xmlns=”https://www.w3.org/2000/svg” xmlns:xlink=”https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink”>u003cg stroke=”none” stroke-width=”1″ fill=”none” fill-rule=”evenodd”>u003cg transform=”translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)” fill=”#000000″>u003cg>u003cpath d=”M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82, 37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58. 1 47 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631″>u003c/path>u003c/g>u003c/g>u003c/g>u003c/svg>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”padding-top: 8px;”>nu003cdiv style=” color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; Font style: normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;”> View this post on Instagramu003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”padding: 12.5% 0;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;”>nu003cdiv>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”margin-left: 8px;”>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”margin-left: auto;”>nu003cdiv style=” width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cp>u003c/a> u003c/p>nu003cp style=” margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;”> u003ca href=”https://www.instagram.com/p/B7qtIXXAE5H/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; Font style: normal; Font size: normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>Tweet Tweetu003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; Text alignment: middle; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;”>A post shared by u003ca href=”https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; Font style: normal; Font size: normal; line-height:17px;” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”> Kim Kardashian Westu003c/a> (@kimkardashian) on u003ctime style=” font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;” datetime=”2020-01-23T15:30:58+00:00″>Jan 23, 2020 at 7:30am PSTu003c/time>u003c/p>nu003c/div>nu003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscript async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cstrong>Commenting on the divisive post, a representative from World Animal Protection US wrote:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>Kim, we know you’re an animal lover, but selfies with wild animals promote the poaching of wildlife for mere likes.u003c/p>nu003cp>These animals endure immense stress by constantly being held and handed from person to person. By posting images such as this, you are encouraging others to take photos with wild animals, further putting them at risk.u003c/p>nu003cp>Please take a stand to protect animals and educate your followers on why wild animals belong in the wild and not in selfies.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-instagram”>nu003cblockquote class=”ins tagram-media” data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink=”https://www.instagram.com/p/B7b96aTgvwm/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” data-instgrm-version=”12″ style=” background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:500px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% – 2px); width:calc(100% – 2px);”>nu003cdiv style=”padding:16px;”> u003ca href=”https://www.instagram.com/p/B7b96aTgvwm/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; Text alignment: middle; text-decoration:none; width:100%;” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”> u003c/p>nu003cdiv style=” display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;”>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;”>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”padding: 19% 0;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;”>u003csvg width=”50px” height=”50px” viewBox=”0 0 60 60″ version=”1.1″ xmlns=”https://www.w3.org/2000/svg” xmlns:xlink=”https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink”>u003cg stroke=”none” stroke-width=”1″ fill=”none” fill-rule=”evenodd”>u003cg transform=”translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)” fill=”#000000″>u003cg>u003cpath d=”M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82, 37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58. 1 47 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631″>u003c/path>u003c/g>u003c/g>u003c/g>u003c/svg>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”padding-top: 8px;”>nu003cdiv style=” color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; Font style: normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;”> View this post on Instagramu003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”padding: 12.5% 0;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;”>nu003cdiv>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”margin-left: 8px;”>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cdiv style=”margin-left: auto;”>nu003cdiv style=” width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);”>u003c/div>nu003cdiv style=” width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);”>u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cp>u003c/a> u003c/p>nu003cp style=” margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;”> u003ca href=”https://www.instagram.com/p/B7b96aTgvwm/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; Font style: normal; Font size: normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>🐅u003c/a>u003c/p>nu003cp style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; Text alignment: middle; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;”>A post shared by u003ca href=”https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading” style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; Font style: normal; Font size: normal; line-height:17px;” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”> Kim Kardashian Westu003c/a> (@kimkardashian) on u003ctime style=” font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;” datetime=”2020-01-17T22:09:00+00:00″>Jan 17, 2020 at 2:09pm PSTu003c/time>u003c/p>nu003c/div>nu003c/blockquote>nu003cp>u003cscript async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”>u003c/script>u003c/div>nu003cp>It’s not immediately clear what the circumstances were behind this selfie. However, animal rights activists have become increasingly concerned in recent years about a dangerous trend for taking selfies with wild animals.u003c/p>nu003cp>Research by u003ca href=”https://www.worldanimalprotection.org.uk/blogs/close-up-on-selfie-suffering” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer nofollow”>World Animal Protectionu003c/a> in 2017 found there had been a 292% increase in the number of wildlife selfies posted to Instagram since 2014.u003c/p>nu003cp>Worryingly, one quarter of these selfies showed people behaving in ways that could well have been harmful for the animals, including getting too close and hugging them, as well as other forms of in appropriate handling.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 712px”>u003cimg class=”size-desktop wp-image-750582″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Wild-Animal-702×427.jpg” alt=”Kim Kardashian” width=”702″ height=”427″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Wild-Animal-702×427.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Wild-Animal-524×319.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Wild-Animal-414×252.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Wild-Animal-828×504.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Wild-Animal-576×350.jpg 576w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Wild-Animal.jpg 1184w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>kimkardashian/Instagramu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>Responding to this damaging trend, Instagram set up an alert system for a wid e range of wildlife-related hashtags, informing people of the often unseen animal abuse that can take place behind the scenes.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>According to guidelines on u003ca href=”https://help.instagram.com/859615207549041″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer nofollow”>Instagramu003c/a>:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>We also encourage you to be mindful of your interactions with wild animals, and consider whether an animal has been smuggled, poached or abused for the sake of tourism. For example, be wary when paying for photo opportunities with exotic animals, as these photos and videos may put endangered animals at risk.u003c/p>nu003cp>Instagram works with wildlife groups to identify and take action on photos or videos that violate our community guidelines, such as posts depicting animal abuse, poaching or the sale of endangered animals and their parts.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>This unfortunately isn’t the first time Kim has been criticised for taking a misguided wildlife snap. In May 2019, the reality star sparked outrage after uploading snaps of her posing with elephants at u003ca href=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/animals/kim-kardashian-causes-outrage-by-posing-for-photo-with-chained-elephant/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>Bali’s Mason Elephant Park and Lodgeu003c/a>, a park known for treating its animals poorly.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cem>If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via story@unilad.comu003c/em>u003c/p>n”,”publishedAt”:”2020-01-23T18:07:49″,”publishedAtUTC”:”2020-01-23T18:07:49Z”,”updatedAt”:”2020-01-23T18:11:09″,”updatedAtUTC”:”2020-01-23T18:11:09Z”,”author”:{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”$Article:750558.author”,”typename”:”Author”},”categories”:({“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:750558.categories.0″,”typename”:”Category”},{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:750558.categories.1″,”typename”:”Category”},{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:750558.categories.2″,”typename”:”Catego ry”}),”featuredImage”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/kim_kardashian_accused_of_promoting_poacher_.jpg”,”featuredVideo”:null,”breaking”:null,”__typename”:”Article”},”$Article:750558.author”:{“name”:”Julia Banim”,”avatar”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Julia-Banim-Sml.png”,”__typename”:”Author”},”Article:750558.categories.0″:{“name”:”Animals”,”slug”:”animals”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:750558.categories.1″:{“name”:”Celebrity”,”slug”:”celebrity”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:750558.categories.2″:{“name”:”Viral”,”slug”:”viral”,”__typename”:”Category”}}

.

advertisement