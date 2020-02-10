advertisement

Bong’s unprecedented win is the latest in a story-creating night for South Korea’s “Parasite”.

The South Korean filmmaker ended an exciting derby in which Bong Joon Ho competed against Sam Mendes as the best director and won the Oscar for his direction on “Parasite” Gold on Sunday evening – including victories by the EE BAFTAs, the Directors Guild of America and the Golden Globes – the love for “Parasite” overwhelmed the story of “1917”. Bong’s award for best director complements the already unprecedented three victories for the film, including the best original screenplay and the best international game. These are all premieres for a Korean-language film.

Along with filmmaker Mendes from 1917, Bong beat Todd Phillips for “Joker”, Martin Scorsese for “The Irishman” and Quentin Tarantinos “Once upon a time in Hollywood”, but the race at this time was between “1917” and “Parasite “aside from a last minute surprise.

Since winning the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2019, “Parasite” has been the darling of critics and audiences – also the first South Korean film ever. Neon opened the film in October, and the film has already grossed $ 33 million in the United States. Worldwide, the film’s box office total exceeds $ 165 million, and since the film is still in theaters (and is now available for streaming), that number will only increase. After Oscar wins and recordings, the film’s legacy doesn’t end here, however, as it was recently announced that Bong and Adam McKay will work with HBO to convert the film into a limited series. How this series will look like should be planned from March.

The award ceremony for “Parasite” has so far included more than 200 victories, including: the Golden Globe Award for the best feature film in a foreign language, the EE BAFTA Awards for the best film not in English and the best original screenplay, the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding performances by a performer in a movie, the Broadcast Film Critics Choice Award for Best Director (along with Sam Mendes for “1917”) and the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Foreign Film, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards for the best film, the best director and the best supporting actor (Song Kang-ho) and many, many more.

Bong Joon Ho’s earlier achievements include favorites “Okja”, “Snowpiercer”, “Mother”, “The Host”, “Memories of Murder” and “Barking Dogs Never Bite”. By the way, he will turn his attention to the HBO version of the film to steer. It remains to be seen whether the next iteration of “Parasite” will be in English or Korean, but Bong has recently given a taste of his thoughts on the limited series adaptation.

“I really liked Adam McKay’s” The Big Short “and I loved his sense of humor and the keen satire he conveyed about current American politics,” said Bong about his creative partner on the show. “With” Parasite “I had so many ideas when I wrote the script that I couldn’t bring them into the two-hour run of the film. I knew I could tell these stories if I had a longer run, and I plan to to talk to Adam about it soon. “

“Although I am not very familiar with the TV industry, I think this limited series is an extended film that can delve deeper into the stories that did not make it to ‘Parasite’. Adam McKay and HBO created the great show. Succession, ‘so they’re very reliable and have amazing partners,’ said Bong. He named Ingmar Bergman’s 1982 mini series “Fanny and Alexander” as a potential influence.

Despite his success on the heels of “Parasite”, Bong Joon Ho told IndieWire, however, that he had no intention of selling and conducting a tentpole or of entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe, for example. “I got a lot of (Hollywood) deals after” The Host “in 2006,” said Bong. “Lots of science fiction, horror and action films. I just thought, “Wow, a Hollywood script!” I have not accepted any of them. My agent is a very nice guy and they already know that I like to run my own scripts like Quentin Tarantino. Sometimes I’m a little disappointed that he doesn’t send me anything. He doesn’t send me scripts because I know that I always write my own. “

Track all coverage of the IndieWire 2020 Academy Awards here and find the full list of tonight’s winners here.

