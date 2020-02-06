advertisement

One of the founders of the new Global Cinematheque is the film-independent artistic director Jacqueline Lyanga.

Jacqueline Lyanga, currently artistic director of Film Independent in LA, and Jasmine Jaisinghani, a film and culture professional based in LA, have teamed up to present the first Global Cinematheque World Cinema Awards. We want to convey a more comprehensive picture of the world films on offer not only in the past award season, but throughout the film year. The awards recognize the best international cinema of the year in 10 categories. Lyanga and Jaisinghani previously worked on AFI FEST.

Lyanga best describes the initiative in her statement: “The Global Cinematheque and the World Cinema Awards were born out of the passion for international cinema that… Jaisinghani and I share. The Awards are a new platform for films shot outside of the United States, and we hope to expand the global reach of international cinema. Extraordinary films are made all over the world and we want to bring the work of these talented artists closer to a new audience. The awards season must more authentically reflect the culture of the world we live in. “

The winners include several Oscar nominees (“Parasite”, “Honeyland”, “Pain and Glory”) and films that were excluded from the race (“Atlantics”, Senegal’s International Oscar for Feature Films; “Portrait of a Lady on Fire “), With runners-up in every category.

UniFrance will also receive the World Cinema Cultural Spotlight Award on February 10, 2020 in Los Angeles. The full list of winners can be found below. The selection committee consisted of directors, programmers, curators and US-based film journalists from the international film festival and film museum.

Global narrative

Winner: “Parasite”

Runner-up: “Portrait of a Burning Lady” and “Pain and Fame”

director

Winner: Bong Joon-Ho for “Parasite”

Runner-up: Celine Sciamma for “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and Pedro Almodóvar for “Pain and Glory”

actress

Winner (tie): Adèle Haenel and Noémie Merlant for “Portrait of a Burning Woman”

Runner-up Viktoria Miroshnichenko for “Beanpole” and Mama Sane (Mame Bineta Sane) for “Atlantics”

actor

Winner: Antonio Banderas for “Pain and Glory”

Runner-up: Song Kang-Ho for “Parasite” and Tom Mercier for “Synonyms”

script

Winner: “Parasite” by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won; Story of Bong Joon Ho

Second: “Portrait of a Burning Woman” by Celine Sciamma and “Pain and Fame” by Pedro Almodóvar

cinematography

Winner: Kyung-pyo Hong for “Parasite”

Second place: Claire Mathon for “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and “Atlantics”

processing

Winner: Jinmo Yang for “Parasite”

Runner-up: Julien Lacheray for “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and Teresa Font for “Pain and Glory”

Result

Winner: Jaeil Jung for “Parasite”

Runner-up: Alberto Iglesias for “Pain and Glory” and Jean-Baptiste de Laubier and Arthur Simonini for “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

Global animation

Winner: “I lost my body”

Runner-up: “The Swallows from Kabul” and “Weathering With You”

Global documentary

Winner: “Honeyland”

Runner-up: “For Sama” and “The Cave”

Spotlight Award – Creative Vision: Joanna Hogg, author / director, “The Souvenir”

Spotlight Award – Craft: Claire Mathon, cameraman, “Atlantics” and “Portrait of a Burning Lady”

Spotlight Award – Discovery: Mati Diop, author / director, “Atlantics”

