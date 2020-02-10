advertisement

At the 92nd Academy Awards, a race called “Best Film” that made history ended.

One of the most intense best picture races in history has come to an end in history: “Parasite”, Bong Joon Ho’s highly acclaimed thriller, which won the Palme d’Or of the Cannes Film Festival last May and was unanimously praised by the critics , won the Oscar for best film against the tough competition from Sam Mendes’ drama “1917” from the First World War. The award for the best film for “Parasite” is the first time that a foreign language drama has received the highest award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and science, which makes Bong’s film a milestone for the future of the Oscars. “Parasite” made history at the Oscars after being the first South Korean film to win the “Best International Feature” category. “Parasite” is now the first South Korean film to receive the title of “Best Film” by default.

Almost every Oscar expert was split between “Parasite” and “1917” for “Best Film”. The latter should have been the winner in terms of predecessor statistics. “1917” was awarded the Best Picture of the Producers Guild of America, the Golden Globe Awards and the BAFTA Film Awards. The Academy shares many voting members with the PGA and BAFTA, and the PGA even uses the same preferred voting system as the Academy. For these reasons, “1917” was a logical choice to get the best picture.

And yet “Parasite” had the kind of passion that cannot be underestimated. After “Parasite” was recognized as the best original screenplay at the WGA Awards and the BAFTAs, it became clear that there were strong supporters. The script categories are often a launch pad for Best Picture. Then there were the SAG Awards, at which “Parasite” was the first cast in a foreign language film to receive the main prize for the best ensemble. The cast of “Parasite” was given a large standing ovation by their fellow actors when they entered the stage in the middle of the ceremony to present a clip package for their film.

The SAG Awards made it clear that the enthusiasm for “Parasite” was unbroken. Many Oscar experts remembered the 2016-2017 race between “La La Land” and “Moonlight”. Like “La La Land”, “1917” was the big event artistic achievement with double-digit Oscar nominations (“1917” had 10 nominations this year). “Parasite” was this year’s “Moonlight”, a more intimate drama that turned its audience into an outspoken community of followers. “La La Land” won the PGA and BAFTA for the best film, but lost to the Oscars against the smaller “Moonlight” because it was passionately supported. The same seems to have happened this year with “1917” and “Parasite”.

It is only fitting that “Parasite” ends its awards in such a groundbreaking manner with its historic Best Picture victory at the Oscars. The film began its award-winning seasonal journey as a historian at the Cannes Film Festival, where it was awarded the Palme d’Or. The award made Bong Joon Ho the first South Korean filmmaker to win the main prize at the Cannes Film Festival. Bong responded to the win with the hope that Parasite’s success would increase interest in South Korean cinema around the world, and he most likely hopes the film’s Oscar winnings will do the same.

“In 2006 I attended a retrospective about Kim Ki-young,” Bong told the Cannes press. He cited the South Korean director who most affected “Parasite”. “I went to the French cinema library to see that and was surprised.” French viewers really liked his films and I was very impressed. I got the palm in Cannes today, but I’m not the only Korean director to have received this award. There are many Korean talents that could win the palm. I would love to do more retrospectives with great Korean directors around the world. Perhaps that will help me make progress in this direction today. It is an opportunity for people to learn more about Korean cinema around the world. “

“Parasite” has become a box office phenomenon in the United States and around the world. The film has passed the $ 30 million mark at the box office and is one of the best foreign language films in the history of the US box office. Parasite has surpassed the $ 160 million mark worldwide. The film is the first feature film directed by Bong to raise more than $ 100 million. Next, “Parasite” is made into a TV series for HBO for Bong. Bong developed the project with Oscar winner Adam McKay, who already has a relationship with HBO as a producer of “Succession”. Bong says the show will broaden the idea of ​​the film and include action points that he couldn’t write in a script two-hour film.

