LOS ANGELES – Brad Pitt blocked a triumphant Hollywood comeback on Sunday and the South Korean movie “Parasit” kicked off with what could be a landmark night at the Academy Awards ceremony.

Pitt, 56, was named Best Supporting Actor for her performance of a charming double in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” after collecting a trophy weapon earlier this year for the role.

“I’m a little disguised to tell you the truth,” said Pitt, who recalled his early days as an unknown actor.

“‘Once in Hollywood’ – isn’t that the truth?” He said, dedicating the Academy to his six children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

“Parasite” was initially launched by winning the original Oscar screenplay, the first of six possible Academy Awards for the film on Sunday. The social satire on the South Korea wealth gap has also been seen as a first-rate lead for the coveted Best Picture Award, as well as international performances and best director for Bong Joon Ho. No film in a foreign language has ever won the best picture at the Oscars.

Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit” brought an Oscar-best adapted screenplay for director and writer Taika Waititi. “Toy Story 4” was named the best animated show.

The Oscar ceremony, held without an official host for a second year, began with a song and dance performance directed by singers Janelle Monae and Billy Porter, and a breathtaking appearance by former hosts Steve Martin and Chris Rock.

Martin and Rock delivered a host of thorny jokes about the lack of female directors and people of color among this year’s candidates.

“I thought there was something missing this year,” Martin said.

“Vaginas?” Rock off, clapping loudly.

Rock highlighted Cynthia Erivo, who played the freedom fighter in the era of slavery Harriet Tubman in “Harriet” and who was the only color actor nominated this year.

“Cynthia did such a great job hiding black people that the academy got her to hide all black candidates,” Rock said.

Nominees and winners are selected from the 8,000 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Earlier on Sunday, heavy rain and cold temperatures damaged the start of Hollywood’s biggest night, sending workers burning to stop leaks in the strained red carpet.

The coveted prize for best picture, to be announced at the end of the three-hour show, is thought to be a three-way race between “Paraz”, British director Sam Mendes’s 1917 World War I comprehensive film 1917 “by Universal Pictures, and” Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, “Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to show business, by Sony Pictures.

The Warner Bros. comic book dark Joker movie, which has an 11 nominations, the Netflix divorce drama “Marriage Story” and the epic of the streaming service “The Irishman”, racing car drama “Ford v Ferrari “by Century Studios, and Sony Pictures’ adaptation of the novel” Little Women “concludes the competition for the top prize.

Joaquin Phoenix is ​​the favorite to win his first Oscar for a disturbing performance as a lone clown who turns violent in “The Joker”, while Renee Zellweger is expected to be named best actress for “Judy”.

Netflix increased its Hollywood credentials by receiving one of the top 24 nominations this year, including for the drama “The Two Popes”, the animated film “Klaus” and the documentary “American Factory.” But the coveted best Oscar photo could avoid Sunday again, awards watchers say.

(Additional reporting by Maria Caspani, Lisa Richwine, and Nichola Groom; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sandra Maler)

