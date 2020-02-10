advertisement

In one of the most shocking nights in recent Oscar history, Bong Joon-ho’s “ Parasite ” managed to win the best director, the best international feature film, the best original screenplay and, most historically , the best movie.

‘Parasite’ is now the very first foreign language film to win the award for best film, but on top of that it has turned expectations around that ‘1917’ should win both the best film and the best director.

Later, the categories of actors went exactly as planned. Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern, Renee Zellwegger and Brad Pitt all won the Oscars – all first time winners – in their categories. Taika Waititi’s ‘Jojo Rabbit’ won the prize for the best adapted screenplay, while ‘Parasite’ also won the prize for the best original screenplay.

‘Toy Story 4’ won the best animated film while ‘Ford v Ferrari’ and ‘1917’ performed well in the technical categories.

Here is the complete list.

BEST IMAGE

‘Parasite’

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon-ho – ‘Parasite’

BEST ACTOR

Joaquin Phoenix – “Joker”

BEST ACTRESS

Renee Zellwegger – “Judy”

Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt – “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

THE BEST ACTRESS IN A SECOND ROLE

Laura Dern – ‘Marriage Story’

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAYER

“Parasite” – Bong Joon-ho and Han jin-won

THE BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAYER

“Jojo Rabbit” – Taika Waititi

BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION

‘Toy Story 4’

BEST INTERNATIONAL FUNCTION

‘Parasite’

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“American Factory”

BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY SUBJECT

“Learn to skate in a war zone (if you are a girl)”

BEST LIVE ACTION COURSE

“The Neighbors Window” – Marshall Curry

BEST ANIMATED MOVIE

‘Hair Love’

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

“Joker” – Hildur Guðnadóttir

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“(I’m going) Love me again” – Bernie Taupin – “Rocketman”

BEST SOUND EDITION

“Ford v Ferrari”

BEST SOUND MIX

“1917”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“1917”

BEST MAKEUP / HAIRDRESSING

‘Bomb’

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

‘Little woman’

BEST MOVIE ASSEMBLY

“Ford v Ferrari”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“1917”

