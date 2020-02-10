advertisement

After an award season that is no different from the other – as in, the academy only chooses the safest film possible – the Oscar voters turned their reputation upside down and praised Bong Joon-Ho’s masterpiece, Parasite, as “Best Film “. 1917. The film became the first foreign film in Oscar’s 92-year history.

The black comedy thriller, which mocks dissimilar class systems, ended with four Oscars that won the first world war drama by Sam Mendes in 1917 with an award almost all night. What was more was the quality of the awards that Parasite could win. In addition to Best Film, the film was awarded Best Director for Bong, Best Original Screenplay for Bong and his writing partner Han Jin Won and finally Best International Film.

As Bong noted in his acceptance for the film’s first prize, no South Korean film has ever won an Oscar. Now they have four.

This is not only an important event for South Korea and parasites, but also for the diversity of cinema. For years, the Academy and Hollywood have been moving (albeit slowly) in the direction of more diverse voices across the film scene. Just four years after the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite set a trend ahead of the 2016 awards, Parasite’s win feels like real progress.

Don’t get us wrong, the suspected favorite before tonight’s turmoil, 1917, is an exceptionally well-made film that shows some mastery in filmmaking, and we’re glad it was recognized for Roger Deakin’s world-class cinematography. But in ten years we will probably remember that it is a good war film that (maybe) can be found somewhere in the top ten war films and not much else. Parasite, on the other hand, could become one of the films of the decade that is remembered for its informative value as well as its quality.

There is no doubt that the Academy and Hollywood still have a long way to go to achieve diversity. This year, only one in ten Best Film nominations was judged by a woman and eight out of ten by whites. But Parasite’s historic night is certainly a good indication that the momentum that started with winning Moonlight 2017 continues and that the industry’s voices are finally listening.

