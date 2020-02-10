advertisement

“Parasite” made history on various levels at the Oscar awards on Sunday. It was the first Korean feature film to ever win an Oscar, the first Palme d’Or winner to also win the “Best Film” title since “Marty” did it 64 years ago – and most importantly, the first film the non-English title won the award in the 92 year history of the Oscars.

The twisted black comedy about class differences of a director who is known for horror films and has never been taken seriously by the academy defeated Sam Mendes’ “1917”, which had received the awards of the producer guild and the director guild. It also defeated two epics by two massively influential American directors of different generations, Martin Scorsese’s elegy “The Irishman” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” as well as the unexpected crowd-pullers “Jojo Rabbit” and “Jojo Rabbit”. Joker.”

None of this was really surprising, since director Bong’s film had been one of the Oscar-winning titles for months, although in the eyes of experts and bookmakers it went down in the ceremony as a minor outsider from “1917”. The road to the Dolby Theater at the end of the Sunday show, which was one of the most predictable Oscar shows in many years, was long and winding.

But it was one that ended with multiple ovations for Bong and his film. And it was one that ended up feeling that the academy just loved the film and felt really, really good to honor it.

However, it took me a while to get there. The first question was whether a Korean film could finally be nominated for the “Best International Feature” category by Oscars, which the country never could, despite 30 previous entries in the “Best Foreign Language Film” category.

But about a month after the premiere of “Parasite” at the Cannes Film Festival in May and the subsequent awarding of the Palme d’Or, it was clear that the international film category was a matter of course and more was possible.

The question changed to “Can it get a nomination for the best picture?” And then to “And how about the best director?” And then slowly but surely to “Can it actually win the best picture?”

So what happened? In a way, you can thank #OscarsSoWhite from 2016 and Alfonso Cuarón from last year. The # OscarsSoWhite protest movement, which emerged after two consecutive years of pure white nominees, gave the academy an extraordinary incentive to integrate women and people with color – all over the world and brought more than 1,000 international members to the past four years. A converted academy has recognized over the past year that the word “foreign” may not be used in relation to non-American cinema. For the past two years, organization has been more open than usual to films made outside the United States.

This led to Cuaron’s “Roma” being one of the best in the picture last year. For the first time since “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” in 2000, a non-English film won first place. “Roma” eventually lost to “Green Book”, a sign that the academy was still dominated by older white voters – but by staying in touch throughout the season and eventually “Best Director” alongside “Best Foreign Language Film” and won “Best Camera”. it became apparent that an increasingly international academy was becoming increasingly receptive to international cinema.

This laid the foundation stone for taking “Parasite” seriously as an Oscar candidate. First, however, it had to survive the flood of award-winning films from Cannes (“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”) and the autumn festivals (“Joker”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Marriage Story”). “The Irishman” …).

The two biggest competitors seemed to be Tarantinos “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” and Scorsese’s “Irishman”. The previous film may have reached an early climax and may have been overrated by experts who are convinced by the Academy. Automatically goes for films about Hollywood. (They did this with “The Artist” and “Argo”, but not recently with “La La Land”.) While it won the Golden Globes Comedy Award and the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Picture, it almost won None of the many guild awards he was nominated for, suggesting that Brad Pitt, besides, was never as popular as we thought.

As for “The Irishman”, Netflix’s launch at the New York Film Festival got off to a strong start and brought the cinema run that Martin Scorsese requested. At the time of voting, however, it was largely available on the streaming site. The deliberately timed three-and-a-half-hour film might be on a small screen for viewers who were paying attention, but the format also made it terribly easy to get away from or split it up into smaller parts that didn’t. Pack the cumulative breakthrough that all the work does in one session.

(It is also worth noting that the Academy has never been particularly focused on Scorsese, who has won “The Best Film” and “Best Director” for “The Departed” only once and whose most award-winning films, “The Aviator” and “Hugo” are not generally thought to rank near the top of his canon.)

When the biggest competitors eased, the field opened for something new, namely the groundbreaking “1917”. For voters who were still inclined to keep a non-English film in the “Best International Feature” category, Sam Mendes’ war film stormed into the race with his brilliant single-shot approach – it was a film that spanned all of the Academy’s branches could attract. It felt like an Oscar film, and it was backed by the same studio, Universal, that Green Book had won last year.

When it won the Producers Guild and Directors Guild, “1917” seemed to be the film to beat – and yet the victories for “Parasite” never stopped. It won the SAG Ensemble Award, the most important ACE Eddie Awards from the American Cinema Editors, the Art Directors Guild, the Motion Picture Sound Editors and finally the Writers Guild Award for the original screenplay. The BAFTA script award followed one day later.

(In contrast to the WGA Award, for which “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” was not permitted, “Parasite” at BAFTA, which Tarantino had hugged in the past, prevailed against “Once upon a time”.)

Bong received another ovation at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday – and wherever he took part and every prize he won, there was a palpable enthusiasm that surpassed the jubilation for almost everyone else.

As it seemed, academy voters not only learned to love “Parasite” over the course of the season, but also to give him awards, which led to the awards for screenplay, international feature films, directors, and images that made the film the most respected on Sunday Made film.

When Jane Fonda announced she was Best Film, it wasn’t a shock because people thought they had no chance – it was that after last year, there were still doubts that the Academy would go all the way and its top prize for a film that is not in English.

Maybe that means that this is really a new academy. Or maybe “Parasite” is just an anomaly, the right film by the right director at the right time.

Whatever it was, the victory gave a ceremony a shot of exuberance that had hitherto been recognized in the way people and films that we thought were going to be awarded. The four reigning races were sealed a long time ago, and most of the other prizes went to clear favorites, even in the always tricky categories.

And the show itself was stable enough – although for a ceremony where there was no need for a moderator, it looked like it wanted a moderator: Extended contributions from Steve Martin and Chris Rock at the top of the show, Maya Rudolph, and Kristen Wiig later on the show Julia Luis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell afterwards; Moderators whose only job was to introduce other moderators; and an interim balance (though from a rapper).

Meanwhile, Netflix, which has led all studios with 24 nominations for the first time, has only achieved two wins, one for Laura Dern in “Marriage Story” and one for the documentary “American Factory”. That’s two fewer than last year with 15 nominations – and his crowning achievement, “The Irishman”, was only the fourth film to receive 10 nominations and not win a single award. To make matters worse, and to emphasize that Scorsese isn’t exactly the Academy bag, two of Scorsese’s four 0-for-10 films are “The Irishman” and “Gangs of New York”. (The Oscar senselessness record is shared by “The Turning Point” and “The Color Purple”, both of whom went 0-for-11.)

Was predictability a by-product of the shortened season in which the Oscars took place on the earliest date, February 9? Possibly: When the favorites were set, there was hardly any time for dark horses to change the narrative to any significant extent.

But there was time for the academy to fall in love with the idea of ​​loving “parasites”. And that’s exactly what she did.

Oscars 2020: The Quirkiest Red Carpet Looks (Photos)

The rain didn’t keep sensational fashion off the red carpet. Check out the bizarre looks of the Oscars. Photo credit: Getty Images

Billie Eilish was wearing an oversized Chanel coat. The Grammy darling will appear tonight. Photo credit: Getty Images

Spike Lee paid homage to Kobe Bryant in a purple and yellow suit with Bryants number 24 embroidered on the lapel. Matching kicks rounded off the look. Photo credit: Getty Images

Billy Porter went for a walk on the wild side in this animal print dress and sparkling gold top. Photo credit: Getty Images

An expectant America Ferrera showed her little bump in her self-described “Warrior Queen” look, which was finished off with a metal headband of her native people. Photo credit: Getty Images

Janelle Monae sparkled in a silver hooded dress. Photo credit: Getty Images

“The Irishman” costume designer Sandy Powell got autographs on her suit at every award season. Photo credit: Getty Images

Sandra Oh played with these flared sleeves and the feathered train with the volume. Photo credit: Getty Images

Olivia Colman looked regal in navy with unusual cap sleeves. Photo credit: Getty Images

Natalie Portman made a not too subtle statement with the names of the female directors who weren’t nominated this year and who were embroidered on Capelet. Photo credit: Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan has taken up the peplum trend to a great extent. Photo credit: Getty Images

Timothee Chalamet defied the trend towards the black tie in this navy blue jumpsuit. Photo credit: Getty Images

Kristen Wiig turned heads in this dramatically structured dress with contrasting black gloves. Photo credit: Getty Images

Gal Gadot wore this classy lace top in combination with a soft, whisper-pink tulle skirt. Photo credit: Getty Images

Spike Lee pays tribute to Kobe Bryant as Billy Porter walks the wild side

The rain didn't keep sensational fashion off the red carpet. Check out the bizarre looks of the Oscars.

