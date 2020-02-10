advertisement

Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite, a social satire wrapped in a farce, sparked one of the greatest surprises in Oscar history and won the best picture on Sunday evening at a grueling, rain-soaked ceremony. The Korean film, which is already a cult hit, is the first to accept the award in a language other than English.

The picture has been on the radar since winning the Palme d’Or in Cannes last May, but few expected it to break Oscar prejudice against non-anglophone productions. Parasite won most Oscars, a total of four, in a ceremony that seemed to offer few surprises for much of their duration. After Marty (1956), it is only the second film to win the main prize from Cannes and the Academy of Arts and Sciences for feature films.

There were domestic disappointments (if only a little real surprise) when Saoirse Ronan, nominated for Greta Gerwigs Little Women, lost the best actress to Renée Zellweger because she was conspicuously on the line as Judy Garland in the indifferently received Judy. This was Ronan’s fourth nomination. It will come back.

Who would have predicted that after 92 years the first winner of a non-language use would not be French, Japanese, Italian or German, but Korean?

Sam Mendes’ 1917 had been a big favorite after triumphs with Bafta, the Directors Guild and the Golden Globes, but there seemed to be at least one possibility that he could get lost against Bong’s scorching semi-comedy.

Parasite’s first triumph of the evening for Best Screenplay gave the director and Sharon Choi, his loyal translator, another chance to create a charming double act that won fans throughout the awards season. “Writing a screenplay is always a lonely process,” said Bong with Chois support. “We never write to represent our countries. But that’s very personal for South Korea. “

Parasite is the first film that has not won the best original screenplay in English since Pedro Almodóvar’s Talk to Her in 2003. Bong’s film was also the first Korean release to win the best international picture (formerly the best foreign language film).

His homage to Martin Scorsese, after choosing the best director, was the most moving moment of the evening until then, but the victory with the best pictures got the whole house at the Dolby Theater on its feet.

It was a remarkable triumph for a nation whose film culture has risen sharply. Who would have predicted that after 92 years the first winner of a non-language use would not be French, Japanese, Italian or German, but Korean? When the cast and crew failed, the audience demanded that they be rearranged.

The acting awards looked sewn weeks ago, and the predicted actors all won. Zellweger celebrated her second Oscar with a tribute to Judy Garland, who never won a competitive Oscar. “You are certainly one of the heroes who unite and define us, and that is for you,” she said.

Joaquin Phoenix was named best actor in Todd Phillips’ Joker. His speech was characteristically passionate and touched on human rights, racism and vegetarianism. It ended with a sincere, choking tribute to his late brother River Phoenix. “When he was 17, my brother wrote this text. He said, “Run with love for salvation and peace will follow,” he said. Somewhere there he could also mention the artificial insemination of cows and the exploitation of their milk products.

Oscar 2020: Renée Zellweger with her Oscar for best actress for Judy. Photo: Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt receives his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood”. Photo: Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

Brad Pitt was recognized as the best supporting actor for his remarkably important role (colead, in truth) towards Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood. This was Pitt’s first acting award from the academy after winning one in 2014 as a producer when 12 Years a Slave made the best film.

He seemed visibly moved when he paid Tarantino his tribute and commented on the US Senate’s failure to call witnesses to President Trump’s recent impeachment process. “They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate John Bolton gave this week,” he said.

Laura Dern’s role as a ruthless lawyer in Noah Baumbach’s marriage history secured her the statuette as the best supporting actress. Dern, the daughter of actors Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, delivered the kind of disciplined speech you expect from Hollywood’s kings. “Some say we never meet with your heroes. But I say if you are really blessed you will get her as your parents, ”she said. Her mother sobbed when Dern expressed her thanks.

“Cynthia Erivo is here tonight,” said Chris Rock. “Cynthia did such a great job at Harriet that the academy made her hide all the black nominees.”

Eímear Noone, the renowned Galwegian composer, was the first woman to conduct the Academy Awards. Noone was responsible for a spectacular gold affair by Irish designer Claire Garvey when the orchestra went through a selection of the five films nominated for the best original score. “I’m thrilled to be doing Claire Garvey’s work,” nobody said to the Irish Times. “I’ve worn it before and it just belongs there.” It will surely not bother her too much that Sigourney Weaver pronounced her first name as “Eh-meer”.

Fittingly, this prize went to a woman: Hildur Guðnadóttir for Joker. “Please speak aloud to the girls, the women, the mothers, the daughters who hear the music gushing inside. We have to hear your voices, ”said the composer. She is the first Icelander to win an Oscar.

The show worked hard to compensate for the much-discussed lack of racial diversity among the acting nominees and the unbroken masculinity of the director nominees. In an imaginative opening number that goes back to the old habit of dancing through versions of the best picture shortlist, Janelle Monáe is proud to be “black and queer”. Idina Menzel’s version of Into the Unknown from Frozen II, which was nominated for the best original song, involved working with singers from around the world who had dubbed the role of Elsa. The win for Hair Love, an African American production in the best short form, was received with particular enthusiasm.

The show was held for the second year in a row without an official moderator and was otherwise efficient and amusing. The early duolog between Steve Martin and Chris Rock, the two former hosts, was particularly sharp. “Cynthia Erivo is here tonight,” said Rock. “Cynthia did such a great job at Harriet that the academy made her hide all the black nominees.”

The musical performances also included a stormy performance by Lose Yourself, a former winner of the best song, by a bearded Eminem, and a reproduction of The Beatles’ Yesterday by Billie Eilish via the In Memoriam section.

However, the 2020 awards will always be remembered for a joyful best-picture victory, which ensured the credibility and relevance of the academy after a few difficult years.

