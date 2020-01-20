advertisement

“Parasite” and “The Crown” were the two big winners from last night’s SAGs, both having won distribution awards in their respective mediums.

As expected, Joaquin Phoenix and Reneé Zellwegger won in the top categories, but all solidified them as Oscar precursors, while Laura Dern and Brad Pitt picked up the same in the support categories.

Joaquin Phoenix used his speech to talk about going up against Leonardo DiCaprio when the two were child actors, when he implored Christian Bale to “just suck once” when he acted and praised the performances of Adam Driver and Taron Egerton in ‘Marriage Story’ and ‘Rocketman’.

Robert DeNiro, meanwhile, won the Life Achievement Award and explained how he had “another year of life insurance” on the fact that he was working with Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese on their next film, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon ‘. Not only that, DeNiro used his speech to congratulate the unions and the work of the SAG to create pay equity for the players.

On the television side, “The Crown” won the general cast in a drama series while “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel” won the award for the comedy series. By delving into individual awards, Peter Dinklage chose the actor (that’s what the statue of the SAGs is called) for the exceptional performance of a male actor in a drama series for his work on “ Game of Thrones ”.

“ Parasite ” became the first foreign language film to win the outstanding performance of a film cast, but none of the actors themselves were nominated for Oscars or Golden Globes. Speaking at the podium, Song Kang-ho – who plays the father, Kim Ki-taek in ‘Parasite’ – explained that even if the title of the film is as follows: “I think the story is about coexistence and how we can all live together. “

Here is the complete list of winners.

Exceptional performance of a casting in a film

‘Parasite’

Outstanding performance of a male actor in a leading role

Joaquin Phoenix – “Joker”

Exceptional performance of an actress in a leading role

Renee Zellwegger – “Judy”

Outstanding performance of a male actor in a supporting role

Brad Pitt – “Once upon a time in Hollywood”

Exceptional performance of an actress in a supporting role

Laura Dern – ‘Marriage Story’

Exceptional performance of an ensemble in a dramatic series

‘The crown’

Exceptional performance of an ensemble in a comic series

“The wonderful Mrs. Maisel”

Outstanding performance of a male actor in a drama series

Peter Dinklage – “Game of Thrones”

Exceptional performance of an actress in a dramatic series

Jennifer Aniston – “The Morning Show”

Exceptional performance of a male actor in a comic series

Tony Shalhoub – “The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel”

Exceptional performance of an actress in a comic series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – ‘Fleabag’

Exceptional performance of a male actor in a TV movie or a limited series

Sam Rockwell – “Fosse / Verdon”

Exceptional performance of an actress in a TV movie or a limited series

Michelle Williams – “Fosse / Verdon”

Exceptional action performance by a set of stunts in a film

‘Avengers: Endgame’

Exceptional action performance by a group of stuntmen in a comic or dramatic series

‘Game of Thrones’

