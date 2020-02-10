advertisement

The world will know his name: Bong Joon Ho, the creative force behind Parasite – the first South Korean film to win the “Best Film” title.

Never in the 92 years of the academy has a Korean film won an Oscar. However, something changed this year: In addition to Parasite, In the Absence is the first South Korean documentary ever to be nominated for an Oscar.

advertisement

Bong is now officially a triumphant part of the story, and Parasite wins the biggest award in the film.

There were some brilliant films this year: Joker, Ford vs Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman and Marriage Story were also nominated in the category.

Parasite has been described by its director as a “family tragedy”, but its complexity is far more important than distinguishing a genre with two words.

The Kim family follows, cellar dwellers who are just getting on with collapsible pizza boxes. When the opportunity arises to infiltrate a wealthy family home, the Kims go all in – until things change for the bizarre.

Bong’s attitudes towards foreign cinema are absolutely crucial. There’s a whole world of films, all you have to do is push the boat out and take the risk.

When he picked up his previous Golden Globe, he said, “Once you have overcome the 1-inch barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many other fantastic films.”

advertisement