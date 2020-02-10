advertisement

There was something undeniably joyful about the “Parasite” competition at the Oscars. Every time “Parasite” was named as a nominee, the audience in the Dolby Theater boomed on four mezzanines. And every time “Parasite” won, there was an even louder roar: best script, then international, then director and finally the best picture.

It was the sound of the Hollywood community that made him enthusiastic about his choice of Best Picture – a Korean-language film steeped in history about class differences and human weakness, which he brilliantly evoked through comedy, pathos and horror. Yes, the film academy seemed to be saying it could be.

It was a completely different feeling than last year, when winning “Green Book” left a painful, polite balance, won the Best Picture Award for the Spanish-speaking “Roma” and consolidated a look at films from the past. This year the Academy members felt they wanted to fall in love with the social satire “Parasite” and their exuberant director Bong Joon Ho – and they allowed that.

advertisement

Topics such as unity and inclusiveness permeated the evening of the Oscars as a noticeable contrast to the political winds of our time and a country that turns inwards. The show itself was intersectional in a way that felt new. In the opening moments, Janelle Monae embodied the extremely white hostess of the children and the Protestant minister, Mr. Rogers, and celebrated the many filmed stories of the year, including films that were not nominated as “We”, “Midsommar” and “Dolemite Is My” were name. “And Billy Porter brought the full Porter.

Steve Martin’s non-hosting paired with Chris Rock felt like an organic but deliberate choice, as did Kristen Wiig with Maya Rudolph.

Winner speeches such as the extensive message from Renee Zellweger indicated the unity. She gave examples of heroes who unite us instead of separating us. And oh yes, she thanked her immigrant parents.

The message from the two producers of the show (another one first) – Stephanie Allain and Lynette Howell Taylor – that inclusion would become the new normal case for Oscar could not be missing. They sent out a trio of female superheroes – Sigourney Weaver, Brie “Captain Marvel” Larson and Wonder Woman himself, Gal Gadot – to present the best results of the year. The performance in this segment was led by an orchestra conductor, and the Oscar finally went to Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir for “Joker”, the first woman to win in this category.

Guðnadóttir praised director Todd Phillips, who “listened to me all the time”, and asked other women, “Speak out loud – we need to hear your voices.”

But most of the time, it was obvious that the audience jumped up every time Bong Joon Ho was called to the podium, and even until the end of the night he seemed practically shocked.

It was reminiscent of 2017, when “Moonlight” disappointed expectations that a feel-good film about Hollywood itself, “La La Land”, should win, but did not. “Parasite” was the film that should have won, but shouldn’t have won in the end.

At the Governors Ball after the ceremony, there was a warm feeling that the academy voters had eaten their Oscar-shaped smoked salmon bites and tofu slices. Influential members from producer Mark Johnson to former AMPAS President Sid Ganis were enthusiastic about the result. When the crew of “1917” grumbled – the film was awarded best film – I didn’t hear it.

Also read: Oscars 2020: South Korea celebrates historic “parasite” victory

Aside from cultural politics, “Parasite” allowed Hollywood to bypass the internal dispute over Netflix against the big studios. Coming from a small indie studio called Neon with the back of a Korean mogul in Miky Lee, “Parasite” was missing the industrial luggage that came with a Netflix candidate who was “Roma”.

It remains to be seen to what extent this change will continue. However, as the academy grows by around 600 members each year, with a focus on greater involvement, this is a sign of the times.

14 best and worst moments of the 2020 Oscars (photos)

The 92nd Oscar ceremony on Sunday was an eventful evening full of fantastic and exciting moments. From Eminem’s surprise appearance to James Corden and Rebel Wilson dressing up as cats, here are the best and worst moments of the 2020 Oscars. Getty

Best: Janelle Monae’s opening number First, the singer from “Dirty Computer” put on a red Mr. Rogers style cardigan and sang “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”. Then she sang another number accompanied by dancers disguised as recent popular films, some of which were not nominated for Oscars this year, including “Midsommar”, “Us” and “Dolemite Is My Name”. Getty

Best: Chris Rock and Steve Martin The two comedians joked that they were “downgraded” from their previous roles as hosts and that the reason why the Oscars are now hostless is due to “Twitter”. Other highlights include Jeff Bezos (“great actor!”) And Martin Scorcese’s statement that “The Irishman” is a good “Ray Romano film”. Understand the rest of her jokes here. Getty

The best: Brad Pitt’s acceptance speech The actor “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” became political in his acceptance speech as the best supporting actor. “They told me that I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds longer than they gave John Bolton this week,” said Pitt, referring to the impeachment process. “I think maybe Quentin (Tarantino) will make a film about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing.” He raised the mood by referring to his friendship with co-star Leonard DiCaprio. “Leo, I’m going to yours everyday Riding coat tails, man. The view is fantastic. ” Getty

Best: “Hair Love” emphasizes the representation Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver accepted their prize for the best animated short film and emphasized the importance of representation, especially in animated films that have a direct impact on children’s self-image. Cherry also dedicated the award to Kobe Bryant – “May we all have a second act that is as great as it was.” Getty

Best: “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen” According to Josh Gad, who introduced her, Idina Menzel – who is “pronounced exactly as it is written” – sang the song with the support of women from all over the world, including Thailand, Germany and Castile. Getty

Worst of all: Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves Even though they were together in “Something’s Gotta Give”, it doesn’t make them a good Oscar presenter duo. Keaton babbled incomprehensibly as he stood in front of the microphone, forcing Reeves to step awkwardly aside and hardly say a word. Then Keaton almost dropped the envelope when he announced “Parasite” as the winner for the best original screenplay. The only thing that saved the moment was Bong Joon Ho, who stared at his Oscar lovingly. Getty

Worst of all: “The Conners” Crash the Oscars After an advertising break, the camera went behind the family couch from the spin-off series “Roseanne” to record their reactions to the big win of “Parasite”. Then they notice that they are watching themselves on TV. Too bad, literally all her jokes fell flat. Here’s one of Sara Gilbert’s latest sayings: “Oh yes, I can’t wait to see how to choose a millionaire while I stick the sole on my shoe.” ABC

Best: Kristin Wiig and Maya Rudolph The couple sang a medley of songs in deafening harmony before announcing the winner for the best costume design. Billie Eilish’s face may have looked unimpressed and slightly confused, but we still call it a highlight. Getty

Best: Eminem’s surprise performance “Lose Yourself” It was not entirely clear why the rapper and “8 Mile” star were at the Oscars this year, although this is the 17th anniversary that he refused to accept his Oscar or perform the song at the 2003 awards ceremony , But one thing cannot be discussed: all knees were weak and the arms in the Dolby Theater were heavy. Getty

Best: Cynthia Erivo plays “Stand Up” by “Harriet” A shockingly beautiful performance by the two-time nominated “Harriet” actress with high notes that could break glass and desert-colored dancers swaying before a sunset – adorned with a photo of Harriet Tubman himself. Getty

Best / Worst: James Cordon and Rebel Wilson in Cat Suits This could be the best or worst depending on how you feel about “cats”. The couple came out in furry cat costumes and poor makeup to make fun of themselves before announcing the winner for the best visual effects award. “As a movie cat actor,” said Wilson, “nobody understands the importance of good visual effects more than we do,” Corden concluded. Then they slapped the microphone stand like a cat. Getty

Best of all: Bong Joon Ho thanks the other directors The “Parasite” director thanked “The Irishman” director Martin Scorcese and accepted the Oscar for best director. He also shouted “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” director Quentin Tarantino, “1917” director Sam Mendes and “Joker” director Todd Phillips and brought a warm smile to everyone. “If the academy allows it, I would like to have a Texas chainsaw to share the award … and share it with all of you,” said the “Parasite” director. Getty

Best: Billie Eilish sings “Yesterday” Billie Eilish sang the classic Beatles song while her brother Fineas accompanied her on the piano as montage of all the stars we lost this year who played behind them. Getty

Best: Joaquin Phoenix acceptance speech The “Joker” star does not disappoint when he is placed in front of a microphone at an award ceremony. He quotes a touching text from his late brother River Phoenix and leads a strange crusade over the immorality of stealing cows. Getty

Previous slide

Next slide

Oscars 2020: From Eminem’s surprise appearance to Corden and Wilson dressing up as cats

The 92nd Oscar ceremony on Sunday was an eventful evening full of fantastic and exciting moments. From Eminem’s surprise appearance to James Corden and Rebel Wilson dressing up as cats, here are the best and worst moments of the 2020 Oscars.

advertisement