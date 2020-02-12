Parasite: four Oscars and one place in history, but no nominations for the South Korean occupation. How is it, Chief Willoughby?

One would hope that #OscarsSoWhite four years later would be some kind of epigraph, a specter of adversity, a memory that we want to escape. Progress was and is a one-sided path, and diversity is an absolute necessity – not as a price, but as a recognition of reality.

In terms of the headline, this year’s Academy Awards are a leap forward. But among the well-deserved celebrations, there is still a systemic bias: BAME actors are low in the gold food chain.

Inventory of the triumphs: Greta Gerwig may not have received an award for small women, but Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit-adapted screenplay victory made him the first person of the Maori lineage to win an Oscar.

Then of course there is Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite: an extraordinary achievement in the cinema that is worthy of universal veneration. Around 1917, Joker and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (three safer, if brilliant decisions that fit an academy defined by their snubs) was the best picture win (along with the best director, best original screenplay, and best international feature film) true triumph.

Since 1929, 2% of all films ever nominated for the best picture have been in a foreign language, and Parasite is the only one who actually takes the award home. However, one thing is strange: Despite winning the biggest award, not a single actor received an actor nomination.

To put this oddity into context, the last time in 2008 was that a film without an actor nomination was voted Best Film – this film was Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire. Set in India and consisting of a non-white cast – but their Caucasian colleagues dominated, while Slumdog swept elsewhere and took home eight Oscars.

Not every Best Picture nominee deserves a nomination. Some of them are mostly directorial successes. For example, while George MacKay, of 1917, courageously leads the mission, it’s the film’s technical magic that has garnered praise. Similarly, despite being bravely performed, Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk is more of a sensory attack by the thunder of war than an acting showcase.

Parasite, however, is all-encompassing, and just like Dev Patel’s nudge for Slumdog, the Academy’s failure to appreciate the work of the ensemble (particularly Song Kang-ho and Park So-dam) is a troubling reminder of the racist prejudices in play.

Bong’s film shows the confluence of the Kims – an underground family of quick-witted charlatans living in the basement – with the upper class, the parks that live in a glass, grass and art deco paradise in Seoul’s most beautiful home. The filmmaker’s writing and governance may have been crucial to his power, but the cast offers chaos a tremendous humanity, dignity, and realism that cannot be taken for granted.

In the 92-year history of the Academy, in which Oscars were distributed, 11 foreign-language films were nominated for the best picture: Parasite; Roma; Amour; Letters from Iwo Jima; Crouching tiger, hidden dragon; Life is beautiful; Postman; Screams and whispers; The emigrants; Z and Le Grande illusion.

Six of these films were nominated for Oscars. Of these six, four are white (two of which have won in their categories) and two are Mexican (Marina de Tavira and Yalitza Aparicio for Roma). A total of nine Asian actors have received nominations for acting, none of which are Korean.

The award season is intended to celebrate the success of the year in the film. The impact of Korean cinema on the creative landscape of the new millennium is invaluable. Bong’s films The Host, Snowpiercer and Okja (the latter two contain A-list names like Chris Evans and Jake Gyllenhaal) fascinate viewers, not to mention oldboy. The maid and train to Busan.

But as Bong insisted: “The Oscars are not an international film festival. They are very local. “Actor nominations have always been skewed in favor of the domestic, domestic white talent of the western world, which has been hampered by the systematic ignorance of international accomplishments and the festive habit of“ legacy ”prizes in choosing real champions at the moment.

Of the actors and actresses who were nominated for Oscars at this year’s ceremony, only one colored person was: Cynthia Erivo for Harriet. This happened after the academy’s efforts – after the # OscarsSoWhite movement rose in 2016 due to zero POC nominations – to diversify the election body, reportedly adding 2,000 members, and increasing the percentage of minority members to 16% in 2018 of 8% in 2015.

The trend is clear: only five blacks were nominated for Oscars in 2020, compared to 15 in 2019, 13 in 2018 and 18 in 2017.

At the BAFTAs earlier this year – criticized for not nominating non-white actors or directors – Joaquin Phoenix said in his acceptance speech:

I have to say I feel conflicted because so many of my fellow actors who deserve it don’t have the same privilege. I think we are sending a very clear message to colored people that you are not welcome here. I think that’s the message we send to people who have contributed so much to our medium and industry and in a way that we benefit from.

I don’t think anyone wants a handout or preferential treatment, although we do it ourselves every year. I think that people only want to be recognized, valued and respected for their work.

Bong’s victory is clearly a groundbreaking moment. South Korea was eventually recognized as a cultural powerhouse in the art of filmmaking, and a modern Korean author was adequately rewarded after two decades of subjecting the medium to his creative will.

A historic step, yes, but the exclusion of the cast from the awards shows who the real parasites are: the archaic election committee of the academy, which time and again fails to look beyond white and “to overcome the 1 inch barrier of subtitles”.

It’s not about turning the page – it’s just about realizing that it exists.