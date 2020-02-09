advertisement

The South Korean film “Parasite” made history on Sunday at the Academy Awards and became the first foreign language film to win the best picture. On the way to four Academy Awards, he won the Oscar for Best Screenplay, Best International Film and Best Director. the best of a nominated film.

“Parasite” was celebrated and honored throughout the pricing season, but few suspected that it had the best picture about films like “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, “1917” or the other six films for this Award were intended to win.

It could and did, leaving its creators, the crowd at the Dolby Theater and the audience at home shocked and surprised.

“We never thought this would ever happen,” said parasite producer Kwak Sin Ae when he accepted the award. “We are so happy. I have the feeling that a very favorable moment in history is happening.”

Outside of “Parasite”, the main categories were largely as expected. Renee Zellweger won the best actress for her portrayal of Judy Garland in “Judy”, and Joaquin Phoenix won the best actress for “Joker”.

The best supporting actress and supporting actress also went to Brad Pitt for “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”, while Laura Dern was the best supporting actress for “Marriage Story”.

Phoenix, who won his very first Oscar for his work as an unstable Arthur Fleck on the way to the joker, gave what was perhaps the most passionate speech of the night and spoke extensively about his belief and hope that people everywhere could come together.

“I see similarities, whether it’s gender inequality or racism or queer rights or animal rights,” said Phoenix, a well-known animal rights activist and vegan. “If we use love and compassion as our guiding principles, we can create, develop and implement change systems.

“If we help each other to grow, if we lead each other to salvation, it is the best of humanity,” said Phoenix, ending with a touching acknowledgment from his late brother, the actor River Phoenix. “When he was 17, my brother wrote this text. He said, “Run with love for salvation and peace will follow.”

In comparison, Zelllweger’s speech was more conventional and thanked her various employees before turning to Garland, whose tragic life she described in the film.

“The past year in which Judy Garland was celebrated across generations and cultures was a really cool reminder that our heroes unite us,” she said. “Miss Garland, you were certainly one of the heroes who united and defined us, and that is certainly for you.”

