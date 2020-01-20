advertisement

You might think that the sub-line of this piece is a little too much on the nose.

Of course, ‘1917’ has long been the leader of the best film and it is not hard to understand why. It’s a war film, it’s always a good sign for the best film. It is incredibly well directed and shot, produced on a budget of less than $ 90 million and it seems to be double. It has a fascinating history which vibrates and conquered the public and the critics. In short, he has everything to win.

You can replace “1917” with “Joker” or “Parasite” and this paragraph above would also apply. So why do we say that about ‘1917’ and not one of them? Because none of them won the Producer Guild award last night and ‘1917’ did. To give you an indication of how accurately the PGA names the best image, here is a quick statistic. Since 1989, the PGA has accurately predicted 21 of the last 31 winners. It is an accuracy of 67.74%.

You probably think, well, 67.74% is not that precise. Let’s look at it another way then.

More often than not, the same people who vote for Best Picture are the same people who vote in PGAs. In fact, the Oscar voting system is divided into branches, which means that by the time it arrives, you have pretty much an idea of ​​where it all goes based solely on the individual awards for each branch.

The actors all voted for Joaquin Phoenix at the SAG Awards last night, so that means he is almost sure to win the award for best actor on the night of the Oscars. It’s the same with ‘1917’. Math does not really allow for any other possibility, even if people liked “Joker” more or thought “Parasite” deserved better.

Again, this is what is a little frustrating about the Oscars, even with a punditry like ours. The decision is telegraphed, so it’s not that hard to predict that. There is no doubt that there could be one or two upheavals the night of the Oscars, but as far as the best film is concerned, ‘1917’ has the best chance of winning it.

For one, it does not come with the association and fittings of “Joker”. No one writes controversies about how ‘1917’ could destroy mental health or the like. It received a much larger version than “Parasite”, which is not surprising given that “Parasite” was a foreign language film. He made a respectable amount of money at the box office, just enough to keep him from being a blockbuster. There is also the fact that the moving parts of all this synchronize so well on the screen.

After all, ‘1917’ is a film that was made (or at least made to look like that) in one go. This requires a level of confidence and skill that you don’t really see much anymore. Producers and studios are risk averse, and trying something new like that just isn’t done. Despite all the groans that cinemas die, that films are only vehicles for toys and figurines, ‘1917’ is a film that is as much a reminder as it is daringly original.

“ Joker ” might turn the script upside down, winning the best film is exactly the kind of chaos you’d expect – but it seems unlikely. Like the film itself, ‘1917’ is on track for its conclusion as the best film.

