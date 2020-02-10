advertisement

“Parasite” won the Academy Awards, won awards for “Best Film” and “Best Director” and changed the Academy Awards forever.

It will be a while before Hollywood gets down from the climax, which is “Parasite” that wins the 92nd Academy Awards. Bong Joon Ho’s winner, Palme d’Or, has made the 2020 Academy Awards the first South Korean feature film to be nominated for the Academy Awards. Many Oscar experts expected “Parasite” to easily win the “Best International Feature” category, but very few saw Bong win the top awards for “Best Movie,” “Best Director,” and “Best Original Screenplay.” “Parasite” was the first foreign language film to be awarded the prize for the best picture. For this reason, many film critics, directors and actors campaign for “Parasite” as the most important and groundbreaking winner of the best picture in Oscar history. Together with Barry Jenkins “Moonlight”, “Parasite” has recently been celebrated as the best winner of the best picture.

“‘Parasite’ has slapped the narcissism of the American film industry, their longstanding love affair with themselves, their own product and their own image,” writes LA Times film critic Justin Chang about the “Parasite” Oscars Sweep. “The academy was amazed to see that no country cinema has a monopoly on size … And in a year of #OscarsSoWhite’s unwanted resurgence, especially in the acting categories, the sight of actors Song Kang Ho, Park So Dam and Choi Woo Shik, Lee Jung Eun and other members of the ‘Parasite’ cast and crew entering the stage were nothing short of a balm – and perhaps a sign of the Academy’s efforts to diversify its ranks and become a truly global institution becoming a deficiency has measurable effects. “

Owen Gleiberman, film critic for Variety, writes that winning “Parasite” is a vote for the future of cinema. He adds: “It is a vote for the future of storytellers who come from new areas and see our passions and dilemmas with new eyes. Invent new forms … On Oscar Night, Hollywood sent – as always at the Academy Awards – one Message to the world about the type of film selected to represent the industry. And in honor of a film that wasn’t even made in the industry, it was said: We can look at lights from the outside. In a year in which the motto was “Marvel vs. Cinema”, the Oscars voted for the cinema. “

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay was delighted to win “Parasite” on social media: “The world is big and beautiful, and films from all over the world deserve the Academy’s highest honor on this stage. It is wonderful and correct. “

“Parasite” is now not only an Oscars juggernaut, but also a sensation at the box office all over the world. The film costs US $ 40 million at the box office, making it one of the best non-English-language releases in domestic history. It has already exceeded the $ 160 million mark worldwide. “Parasite” is Bong’s first film to exceed the $ 100 million mark internationally. Expect “Parasite” to continue thriving at the box office this weekend after the big Oscar wins.

FIRMLY! HISTORICAL! LANDMARK! PARASITE! The world is big and beautiful, and films from all over the world deserve the highest award from TheAcademy on this stage. It is wonderful and correct. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Q8go53lqmd

– Ava DuVernay (@ava), February 10, 2020

Congratulations @ParasiteMovie! 👏🏽 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/IAYseYmobc

– PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra), February 10, 2020

Parasite Parasite Parasite Parasite !!!! Oh my gawwwdddd parasite made it !!!! Director Bong did it !! The whole incredibly talented cast made it !! South Korea did it. Made history. Celebrate all night !!!

– Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu), February 10, 2020

Wrote this in a blur, but I hope it gives a feeling of complete euphoria: https: //t.co/dPre7fkfOG

– Justin Chang (@JustinCChang), February 10, 2020

IF BONG JOON WON https://t.co/4vQHXwEjom

– jen yamato (@jenyamato) February 10, 2020

HISTORY IS MADE. PARASITE IS THE BEST PICTURE. #Oscars

– Joshua Rothkopf (@ Joshrothkopf) February 10, 2020

Oscars are still the most mixed bags: PARASITE winners: wonderful and amazing. The damn embarrassing introductions to the moderators of “How do you deal with young people with color?” Were bad and significant. Honor only a few colored people in your nominations for their loud shouting.

– Katie Walsh (@katiewalshstx) February 10, 2020

#Parasite is the first film I remember being the best film of the year that most cinema lovers would agree with. It is the first time since Unforgiven that MY favorite film has won. And I’m really glad that more people will see it now.

– James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 10, 2020

This recognition of Bong of Scorsese’s influence on his craft and Tarantinos on his profile when he collected the Academy’s best Freakin director – this beautiful transnational cross-pollination – is exactly where the cinema should be in 2020. #Oscars

– Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) February 10, 2020

“HITS FROM THE BONG”

– SAFDIE (@JOSH_BENNY) February 10, 2020

Congratulations @ParasiteMovie So proud to be Korean be pic.twitter.com/aISEy1HUpz

– Sandra Oh (@IamSandraOh) February 10, 2020

