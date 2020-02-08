advertisement

IndieWire heard about the nominees on the “blue” carpet at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday afternoon in Santa Monica.

Before the Film Independent Spirit Awards were presented in a drafty tent in Santa Monica, IndieWire was set up on the blue carpet before the ceremony when the stars of the Independent film passed on their best Saturday – but not before they took a minute to to talk about their nominated films. And since the Oscars were only a day away, one question everyone wanted to answer was, “What was your best picture of 2019?” The answer was almost unanimously “Parasite” or “Uncut Gemstones” Oscar races, but ended with five indie spirit nominations.

Pretty much everyone was a “parasite” fan on the Indie Spirits blue carpet – from the “Greener Grass” filmmakers Jocelyn DeBoer and Dawn Luebbe to the young “Marriage Story” star Azhy Robertson. “Parasite” is the simple answer because it’s the best movie of the year, “star and screenwriter Kyle Marvin told IndieWire. Oscar winner Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight) and the high flying bird (High Flying Bird) agreed, however said that he also likes “Waves” (whose Taylor Russell was for “Supporting Female at the Spirits”) and “The Farewell” (for “Supporting Female”) for Shuzhen Zhao and Best Feature).

“Gosh, there are so many I love,” said “Marriage Story” star Julie Hagerty. “I thought” Uncut Gems “was incredible. And I love” 1917 “. I love the Quentin Tarantino film. And” Parasite “. Wow. And what about the liars? In English. They tell each other lies.” talks to Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen about “The Good Liar”.)

“Honey Boy” star Noah Jupe also loved “Uncut Gems”, whose star Adam Sandler he had previously spoken to on the blue carpet. But he’s a fan of Booksmart, whose topics for growing up in high school are likely to appeal to the 14-year-old. “I love this film so much. So much truth. It’s such a blast. Olivia (Wilde) did a great job with it, ”he said.

However, Argentina’s “Honey Boy” cameraman Natasha Braier had a different answer, and that was “Joker”. “It’s a masterpiece, and I don’t know how they did it for Warner Bros.,” she said. “It’s amazing in every way. The camera is the Oscar of the year to me, and that goes to Larry Sher. The production, the story, the art department, the music – it’s a real film that will blow your mind.”

Mary Kay Place, who ran for the female lead, won the title “Honeyland”, which was nominated this year both for best documentary and best international entry at the Oscars. “It was a very unique experience that moved me a lot. And that blew me away – the resilience, spirit and love of this woman just moved me incredibly. Kent Jones, Diane’s director, praised Apollo 11, which was unexpectedly denied an Oscar nomination last month. “If you have films that are archived, it’s difficult,” he said. “People are not ready yet.”

Comedian Jim Gaffigan also had another answer. “Best picture? I would say my seven year old drew a picture of Jason Voorhees that was pretty amazing.”

