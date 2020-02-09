advertisement

Class is a ladder like chaos: Parasite, a delicious cape for home invasions, unpacks the moral and social corruption required for advancement.

This is not an unknown area for Bong Joon Ho. After all, Snowpiercer’s climate catastrophe was a symbol of the erosion of justice and equality in the elite’s efforts to “balance”.

However, the South Korean filmmaker’s withdrawal from bleak dystopia is associated with a much higher price tag. Parasite is primarily an exceptional piece of cinema – but it’s also a rich commentary on class warfare and the curse of dreams of survival.

You can check the Parasite trailer below:

The bottom line is that we have the Kims – a family that is united in their poverty, walks from chance to chance and is always online. In the immediate moments of their encounter, it’s not about food or a place, it’s about WiFi. “No WhatsApp?” Asks a panicked Chung-Sook (Chang Hyae Jin), the ultra-cleaning cloth-in-hand mother.

Your home is a neat basement apartment that looks out over the side streets of Seoul through steel grilles and is flooded with dirty air and drunken ragamuffins. Their only Internet access is accessible from above – honestly, because the siblings Ki-woo (Choi Woo Shik) and Ki-jung (Park So Dam) bounce on a toilet to secure a signal from a modem without a password.

As the meek, loving patriarch, Ki-taek (Song Kang Ho, in another collaboration with Bong) keeps his head when others falter. For example, when street smokers let go, an attempt to close the windows is answered with “No, free destruction!” While continuing to fold pizza boxes into the smog, building an economy in which thousands of graduates apply for security posts.

Upstairs and beyond are the parks, which live in a grand design hideaway of glass, grass, and art deco finesse (with an effective blend of CGI and the stunningly complex production design you’ll ever enjoy) and that Are home to their own architect.

Yeon-gyo (Cho Yeo Jeong) is a bit “simple” – a naive housewife, a worrying mother who focuses on her son’s “eccentric genius” and love for the pseudo-Native American while her daughter Da-hye ( Jung Ziso) is a little sidelined. Meanwhile, her father Dong-ik (Lee Sun Kyun) leads a regulated life: office work, home ferries and homemade food through the loyal housekeeper (Lee Jung Eun).

Two sides of the coin that slide through life. However, their worlds collide thanks to a universal constant: boy likes girl. Ki-woo’s friend urges him to teach Da-hye in English. First, because he’s ten times better than college people, and second, there’s no threat (the thought of making fun of my da-hye makes him sick).

Using Photoshop magic, courtesy of Ki-jung (her impressed muses: “Wow, does Oxford have a main subject for falsifying documents?”), He quickly got into the parking garage. From here it’s a chain of light bulbs (metaphorical and literal).

Researching more action would be a disadvantage for parasite’s exciting elegance. Bong’s artistry has always escaped the genre: consider it a socially realistic drama-thriller hybrid full of auteur flourishes and Ocean’s Four-Hijinks – only here is a robbery for a better life, not casinos.

Beat by beat, every film-forming component works wonderfully in tandem. Every camera slides and pans (under the due control of Hong Kyung Pyo), every inventive twist in Jaeil Jung’s score, the many, many twists and turns – all evidence of Bong’s mastery of the medium (especially in a show stop, the peach take-down ) Sequence).

Your infiltration becomes even more gripping with the perfect performances of the ensemble. Two characters stand out: Ki-jung, aka “Jessica, only child, Illinois Chicago”, whose fake “art psychology” allows the actress to channel great authority. Then there is Song Kang Ho, who delivers a wonderful performance again – much sweeter, more vulnerable and worthy of receiving awards that he has not received.

It is true evidence of humanity in Bong’s writings that the charlatans of Kim’s ruthless cunning are a damned drive to be here. Her fraud hides a palpable sense of joy, a kind of gratitude that minors could easily have portrayed as selfish malice.

That’s because their upper-class taste isn’t fetishized like Crazy Rich Asians – aspirational capitalism is apparently the path to doom and detachment from what’s appropriate. “She is rich but still nice,” says one. “No, she’s nice because she’s rich,” replies another.

Bong’s work has long been praised for its skillful density. Here his encounter of pounding pizzazz and a bitter vision of today’s society is angrier than ever. Not as annoying as Ken Loach’s sink teardrop – it’s smarter, brisk, fun, and scary when any number of hands are involved at the same time.

It is unclear who the title parasites are. On the one hand, the Machiavellian Kims are the easy target that sucks at the teat of bondage with a dishonest modus operandi. Although the parks are not innocent in all of this – their ignorance is persistent, the contempt for their own servants is clear (they are extremely careful about employees who cross the border and they smell bad). They are a prime example of excess money – for both families, this spoils their judgment, rarely for the better.

Perhaps the real parasite is the class system, as people on both sides of the upper and lower floors share the flounder and judge the other (at one point, Yeon-Gyo makes Ram-Don, a combination of instant noodles and expensive meat, one clear coexistence of the two families).

The joke fight is mostly a secret war until it’s not. Bong develops parasites into one of the most unexpected tidbits – a truly versatile, bloody, wondrous nightmare (with an almost biblical moment when the heart hurts). Driving and great with chaos, then cauterized with a bittersweet denouement. There has never been anything like it, really a film like no other – this is a real triumph.

Cinema at the highest level. No headline will ever convey the power of parasites – it’s a masterpiece that has to be seen to be believed.

