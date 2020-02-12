advertisement

Will the Bong Joon Ho interpreter make a film about the award season?

That’s what Sharon Choi said to TheWrap when we spoke to her and Bong in January – and she would surely have a unique perspective on the entire circus.

Choi has been with the director of “Parasite” since the Cannes Film Festival in 2019, but especially in the last months of the awards season. As his interpreter noted at all award ceremonies, interviews and public appearances, the 25-year-old Korean helped the Oscar winner by helping voters, audiences and the press win four Oscar-winning “Parasites”, including “Best”, enchanted picture and best director.

(While Bong can have a conversation in English, he prefers Choi for all public appearances and interviews.)

Choi currently lives in Seoul, according to the British Evening Standard, and is an aspiring filmmaker herself. In the Oscars press room, Bong pointed out that Choi had “studied film at the university” and was working on a script. “I’m so curious,” he said.

When I spoke to Bong after his Oscar nominations, I ended the conversation by asking Choi what she would do after the awards season ended. While she was embarrassed to be asked about herself, Bong volunteered immediately: “She is also a director!”

“I want to direct,” Choi admitted. I asked what film she wanted to make and she grinned.

“I want to make a film about it,” she said. “About Awards Season!”

After the Oscars, we turned to Choi to see if the screenplay that Bong was referring to was indeed her screenplay for the award ceremony, but received no response. (“She received a TON of press inquiries,” said someone close to the “Parasite” campaign.)

But after the Golden Globes, the Critics’ Choice Awards, the SAG Awards, the Directors Guild Awards, the BAFTA, the Oscars and everything in between, we know that Choi has a lot of material to work with.

And now maybe she could finally have time to work on it.

"Parasite" director Bong Joon Ho and OscarWrap portraits

Song Kang-ho, Park So-dam and director Bong Joon Ho, "Parasite" Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

The South Korean author accompanies the stars Song Kang-ho and Park So-dam to an interview and a photo session

Song Kang-ho, Park So-dam and director Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

