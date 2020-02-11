advertisement

The Oscar wins that were decisive for the history of Parasite were a foregone conclusion if the poster was good.

Bong Joon-ho’s “unstoppable tragicomedy” shook the world in the course of his groundbreaking Oscar competition and, along with three other awards, became the first foreign language film to receive the award for the best picture.

It was surely the best film among all the nominees, and it seems that the creative forces behind the film’s advertising art were pretty confident about its chances of even hiding an Oscar in a poster for the film.

Parasite follows the confluence of the Kims – a family of quick-witted lower class and basement charlatans – with the upper class family, the parks that live in a glass, grass, and art deco paradise in Seoul’s most beautiful home.

When the film arrived in the UK, distributor Curzon Artificial Eye teamed up with illustrators La Boca to create a subtle, quirky, ornate landscape of upstairs, downstairs chaos.

It’s littered with important moments from the film (which I won’t spoil). Can you recognize the Oscar, however? Look closely, let your eyes dangle around the poster.

Still fighting? If you look at the middle picture on the left, you will see a golden statuette under the coffee table.

Fans of the film recently said on Twitter: “All the while, the parasite poster had been hiding an Oscar under a table and now it has won four Oscars as if it wasn’t some crazy shit that I don’t like.” I don’t know what is. ‘

In his acceptance speech, Bong praised his filmmaker colleagues and said:

After winning Best International Feature, I thought I was ready for the day and ready to relax. Thank you very much. When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart: “The most personal is the most creative.”

When I was in school I studied Martin Scorsese’s films. Just being nominated was a great honor. I never thought I would win. When people in the United States weren’t familiar with my film, Quentin always put my films on his list. He is here. Thank you very much.

In the UNILAD review, we called the film “Cinema of the highest form”. No headline will ever convey the power of parasites – it’s a masterpiece you have to see to believe.

Parasite is now in UK cinemas.

