The Oscar-winning film “Parasite” gets a remake of American television, with a big name currently attached.

Mark Ruffalo, whom you know in various “ Avengers ” movies as the Hulk, was slated for the lead role in the American remake of the South Korean thriller.

According to Collider, the triple Oscar candidate is the first choice of the director of “Parasite” Bong Joon-ho. The project is expected to be a collaboration between the director and fellow Oscar winner Adam McKay for a limited HBO series of five or six episodes.

Now, with four Oscar wins under his belt, the limited series will likely have a lot of buzz around it, with other big names coming soon. Although no casting has yet been 100% confirmed, it’s still unclear what role Ruffalo will play, if it were to be launched.

HBO has issued a statement saying the TV series is still in the early stages of development: “The HBO limited series inspired by ‘Parasite’ is in the early stages of development, and speculating on any character or cast is extremely premature . “

The choice of the television company of the words “inspired by” Parasite “” is very important here – and if the series continues as planned, it will likely be different from the original.

Due to the thriller that is drawing worldwide attention with its historic victories this weekend, it is likely to become one of the most watched movies of 2020. A different approach to the Oscar-winning film would be welcome, to avoid let the public not get bored of seeing the same film reworked with American accents.

We will have more news on this as it is announced. Mark Ruffalo will then be on our screens in “Dark Water”, a political thriller with Anne Hathaway, which will be released in Irish cinemas on February 28.

