The Oscar brand for “Parasite” after the historic best-picture victory is becoming increasingly fierce as the ticketing sites Fandango and Atom Tickets record a huge increase in ticket sales and streaming rents for their customers.

On Tuesday, the site reported that the day after “Parasite” was the first non-English film to win the Academy’s top prize, ticket sales for the film increased 443% compared to last Monday. On the company’s online film rental and purchase website, FandangoNOW, purchases and rentals of “Parasite” rose 468% over the week as the film became the best-selling title on Monday.

Meanwhile, Atom Tickets reports that “Parasite” had several bumps on its website during the awards season, starting with an increase after winning its best foreign language film at the Golden Globes. After the surprise victory for the best ensemble at the SAG Awards, ticket sales for Atom doubled in the week of January 20 compared to the previous week. On Monday, sales after the Oscars doubled again from the previous week.

Also read: “Parasite” shows an enthusiastic Hollywood striker in the Oscars

Movies that have been recognized as best films at the Oscars have typically seen home television sales increase the week after the awards ceremony, and if they’re still in cinemas, they’ve grown at the box office. Three years ago, Barry Jenkin’s “Moonlight” won the “Best Film” title after “La La Land” was incorrectly announced as the winner. The A24 drama had the strongest theater weekend since its limited release. Moonlight raised $ 703,000 during the Oscars week, followed by $ 2.3 million the following weekend when the North American run ended at $ 27.8 million.

“Parasite” saw a similar increase in interest as in the Oscar season and became one of the top-selling non-English films in the history of the American box office. “Parasite” is distributed in the US by newcomer NEON and has grossed over $ 35 million domestically, including $ 1.5 million last weekend from 1,061 screens. The film is expected to hit a new top weekend total for its theatrical release this weekend, surpassing its $ 2.5 million grossing in November 8-10.

Also read: Oscars 2020: South Korea celebrates historic “parasite” victory

“Parasite” was not only recognized as the best film, best director and best original screenplay for screenwriter and director Bong Joon-ho and his co-author Han Jin Won. It was the first Korean film to win the Palme D’Or at the Cannes Film Festival last summer. The 1955 film “Marty” was the only film that won both the palm tree and the best picture.

Winning the film has also given American viewers new interest in Bong’s earlier work, which FandangoNOW is trying to borrow with a package of films by the Korean director. The package includes his debut film from 2000, the dark satire “Barking Dogs Never Bite”, as well as the feature film “The Host” and the crime drama “Mother”. Bong’s newer films, including his first English film “Snowpiercer” and his Cannes debut “Okja” can be streamed on Netflix.

10 Best Movies of 2019, from “Parasite” to “The Irishman” (Photos)

Between the internet and impeachment hearings, there were certainly many reasons to stay at home in 2019, but those who ventured to cinemas (and still enough people to keep the industry alive, if a bit under siege) became rewarded with a fascinating reward A wealth of work, even if some of these films were produced by and intended for use by a streaming service or another. And while #FilmTwitter may have argued about the impact of Netflix on the movie experience, several observers found that the discussions about “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story” meant that the service did a lot to target adult drama in front of viewers and in public discourse. (Unfortunately, taking sides in the conflict between Martin Scorsese and Marvel continues without an end in sight.)

11-20 (alphabetically): “Charlie says”, “Dolemite is my name”, “The farewell”, “Fast color”, “Totale”, “The nightingale”, “Non-fiction book”, “Portrait of a lady” in flames ” , “We always lived in the castle”, “Wild nights with Emily”

10. “High Life”

Director Claire Denis’ bleak vision for the future assumes that humanity’s journey into space will be little more than an expansion of the prison-industrial complex, shooting the “undesirable” of society into the depths of the universe in which they can be more easily forgotten and neglected. It’s a bleak prospect that it will still turn into a captivating movie theater.

9. “Your smell”

Elisabeth Moss devours the screen as a rocker of a bad girl, whose possible implosion does not exclude salvation. Together with director Alex Ross Perry, they create a living vision of the ups and downs of fame, with a hint of optimism missing from Perry’s brilliant and exciting previous films.

8. “Booksmart”

There were a lot of one-crazy night films about wild high schoolers, but none of them were as funny and empathetic as this coming-of-age story, staged by Olivia Wilde and indelibly funny appearances by Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever ,

7. “3 faces”

Iranian author Jafar Panahi is still under house arrest and is not allowed to make films. Still, he continues to tell powerful stories about life in oppression, like the story of a director and a famous star (Panahi and Behnaz Jafari play versions of himself). Travel to a rural community to track down a young actress they fear that she committed suicide.

6. “Marriage history”

Noah Baumbach’s drama with Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson (both with scorching performances) was revealing, fun, moving, powerful, and devastating in a way that felt human-sized and reliable, even when they were playing in LA / NYC nexus of showbiz life.

5. “Diane”

The legendary character actress (and writer, director and musician) Mary Kay Place plays a rare leading role and offers an unforgettable performance as a woman who grapples with regret and responsibility. Screenwriter and director Kent Jones makes a promising debut with this ice-sprinkled, intuitive drama, but it’s the Place show.

4. “Parasite”

Bong Joon Ho’s ardent confrontation with life, which was pushed to the extreme in late capitalism, takes one unpredictable turn after the other, but takes viewers directly to the place where we all now live.

3. “The Irishman”

Martin Scorsese’s gangster sagas have always been stealth morality games in which the wages of sin are death or obsolescence, and he delves into these ideas with the story of a mob that is funky (Robert De Niro sings in the title role) who sacrifices his relationships (especially with his daughter) for a distorted sense of honor and duty.

2. “Pain and fame”

Visionary filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar looks inward at his own physical problems and fears having to give up the job he loves in this semi-autobiographical portrait of a director (Antonio Banderas who does career-determining work) that is physical, mental, and Surrounded by psychological problems is emotional ailments that he cannot create.

1. “Little women”

The author and director Greta Gerwig delves deeply into a widely adapted American literature and tells about art and obsession, love and family, resilience and determination and, yes, feminism Louisa May Alcott novel. It’s a thrilling film experience that feels great traditional and breathtaking modern at the same time.

Looking back over a decade: “Marriage Story” and “Booksmart” are among the highlights of the year

