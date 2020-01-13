advertisement

“Parasite” started its awards by making history in Cannes, and now it will end by making history at the Academy Awards.

Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” is officially an Oscar nominee who makes history. The critical and commercial favorite received six Oscar nominations this morning and became the first South Korean nominee for the best international feature film (formerly Best Foreign Language Movie) in the history books of the Academy Awards. South Korea hadn’t received an Oscar nomination for 91 years, but that changed with “Parasite”. The film is also the first South Korean film nominated for Best Picture and Bong Joon Ho is the first South Korean filmmaker director nominated for Best Picture. Other Oscar nominations for “Parasite” include “Best Director”, “Best Editor”, “Best Production Design” and “Best Original Screenplay”.

“Parasite” was first recognized as a historian at the Cannes Film Festival and received the “Palme d’Or”. The award made Bong Joon Ho the first South Korean filmmaker to win the main prize at the Cannes Film Festival. Bong responded to the victory with the hope that the success of “Parasite” would increase interest in South Korean cinema around the world.

“In 2006, I attended a retrospective about Kim Ki-young,” Bong told the press, citing a director whose films had a huge impact on Parasite. “I went to the French cinema library to see that and was surprised to see French viewers. He liked his films very much and I was very impressed. I got my palm in Cannes today, but I’m not the only Korean director who got this award. There are a lot of Korean talents that could win the palm. I would like to do more retrospectives with great Korean directors around the world. Maybe that will help me move in that direction today. It’s an opportunity for people to learn more about Korean cinema around the world. “

Neon released “Parasite” in the US in the fall and had sales of over $ 23 million. It is one of the largest foreign publications that have ever been published at the box office at home. “Parasite” is Bong’s first $ 100 million mark worldwide. The current total amount of the film is $ 130 million. Expect US revenue to continue to grow as “Parasite” is a multiple Oscar nominee.

It is hard to believe that South Korea will fight for the first time in 2020 for the Oscar for the best international film / foreign language film in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards. Many Oscar experts expected South Korea to be nominated for Lee Chang-dong’s “Burning” in 2019. The committee for foreign films insulted the beloved thriller. “Burning” and “Parasite” are the only two South Korean films that are shortlisted. Bong was last submitted in 2009 for “Mother”. Recent submissions include Jang Hoon’s “A Taxi Driver” (2017), Kim Jee-woon’s “The Age of Shadows” (2016) and Lee Joon-ik’s “The Throne” (2015)).

It is also noteworthy that the South Korean short documentary “In the Absence” has received a nomination. This is the first time that the country has participated in this Oscar category.

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9th.

