“Parasite” is now the highest release ever released for US distributor NEON, and grosses $ 2 million on its 16th release weekend, for a total of $ 30.9 million.

NEON was founded in 2017 by Tom Quinn and Tim League, the founder of Alamo Drafthouse. His first fame was the Tonya Harding biopic “I, Tonya”, which Allison Janney was named Best Supporting Actress for the Oscar and grossed $ 30.2 million in NEON’s highest gross income. In addition to this record, “Parasite” is the first non-English film to be imported from outside the United States and has raised $ 30 million domestically since “Pan’s Labyrinth” grossed $ 37.6 million in 2006.

Meanwhile, Oscar nominee “Jojo Rabbit” added $ 1.4 million from 1,160 screens this weekend, bringing his domestic total to $ 25.9 million and his global total to $ 54.9 million -Dollar increased. For director Taika Waititi, this is a big leap since his breakout film “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” in 2016, which grossed $ 5.2 million and $ 22.8 million worldwide. Next weekend, “Jojo Rabbit” will be shown on 25 premium Dolby screens at AMC locations as part of the theater chain’s Oscar campaigns.

Aside from the two Oscar nominees, the indie box office stayed pretty flat as the art house world focused on Sundance. Roadside Attractions’ “The Last Full Measure” brought 614 screens just over $ 1 million, which is an average of $ 1,678 per screen.

“The Last Full Measure” tells the real story of William H. Pitsenbarger, a Vietnam War soldier who sacrificed his life to save over 60 men in one of the bloodiest battles in the war. Directed by Todd Robinson, film stars Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer, William Hurt, Ed Harris, Samuel L. Jackson, Jeremy Irvine and Peter Fonda play in his last film role. It has a 61% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Also this weekend, RLJE’s horror film “Color Out of Space” will be released, the first feature film by director Richard Stanley, which has been released since the New Line production of “The Island of Dr. Moreau ”from 1996 is known for screens for an average of $ 2,842 per screen.

Based on H.P. In Lovecraft’s horror novel from 1927, “Color Out Of Space”, Nicolas Cage is portrayed as a farmer, whose home in Massachusetts is almost hit by a meteor. But he and his family soon find that they are far from avoiding disaster as a strange force of the meteor begins to mutate the family’s crops, their livestock and their own bodies. The film has an RT score of 84%.

15 top-class documentaries at the box office, from “You won’t grow old” to “Fahrenheit 9/11” (photos)

Documentaries are rarely big money earners, but they can have the power to influence change and motivate people to act like narrative films cannot. So if a documentary at the box office causes a sensation, it is an even greater surprise. This list of the 15 most successful documentaries of all time is an interesting mix of political, natural, and concert documents, and some of them have also won Oscars and critical acclaim. All figures are domestic sums from the Mojo box office. Warner Bros./National Geographic Films / Paramount Classics

15. “You won’t grow old” (2018) – $ 17.9 million Director Peter Jackson has gone to great lengths to digitally restore and transform 100-year-old archive material for his documentary about the First World War. Jackson reproduced color and sound during the First World War, which was previously only known from black and white silent film. Some of the documentation did well because the footage was even converted to 3D. Warner Bros.

14. “Oceans” (2010) – $ 19.4 million You can find a lot of disneynature documentation on this list. Pierce Brosnan tells this 2010 documentary that was shot across the oceans. Disney Nature

13. “Bowling for Columbine” (2002) – $ 21.5 million Michael Moore’s provocative documentary about American gun violence (and one of his best) won the Oscar for Best Documentary and broke international box office records for a documentary in 2002. United artists

12. “Don’t you want to be my neighbor?” (2018) – $ 22.8 million Morgan Neville’s portrait of Fred Rogers and “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” proved to be a crowd puller in summer 2018 due to the absolute friendliness. Neville in his film explains that Fred Rogers was the rare person who really had no downsides, and in “Don’t you want to be my neighbor?” it shows. Jim Judkis / Focus Features

11. “An Inconvenient Truth” (2006) – $ 24.1 million Davis Guggenheim’s documentary, which highlighted former Vice President Al Gore’s request to make the world aware of the effects of global warming and climate change, won two Oscars and received a sequel. Paramount Classics

10. “Sicko” (2007) – $ 24.5 million Another Michael Moore film to crack the list: “Sicko” was Moore’s view of the healthcare industry in America compared to other nations, with Moore sailing sick veterans to Cuba to get the care they didn’t have at home can have. Lions gate

9. “Katy Perry: Part of Me” (2012) – $ 25.3 million This 2012 concert film followed Katy Perry on her California Dreams World Tour. Paramount Pictures

8. “One Direction: This Is Us” (2013) – $ 28.8 million The filmmaker Morgan Spurlock of “Super Size Me” directed this concert document about the then popular British boy group. TriStar

7. “Chimpanzee” (2012) – $ 28.9 million In this Disneynature document, Tim Allen talked about a three-month-old chimpanzee that was separated from its herd and adopted by another adult male. Disney Nature

6. “Earth” (2007) – $ 32 million Disneynature’s first documentary, “Earth”, was a theatrical version of the popular mini-series “Planet Earth” from 2006. In 2009, “Earth” was finally released in the US. Disney Nature

5. “2016: Obama’s America” ​​(2012) – $ 33.4 million Dinesh D’Souza’s anti-Obama documentary speculated where the country would be if Obama won a second term in 2012. Rocky Mountain pictures

4. “Michael Jackson’s This Is It” (2009) – $ 72 million The footage in “This Is It” comes from behind-the-scenes preparation for Michael Jackson’s 50 shows at London’s O2 Arena. It wasn’t originally meant to be turned into a movie, but it did offer an intimate look at Jackson in his final days. Sony

3. “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never” (2011) – $ 73 million The Biebs is the location for the highest-paid concert film of all time and the documentary with the largest opening weekend of all time. Paramount Pictures

2. “March of the Penguins” (2005) – $ 77.4 million People love penguins. Morgan Freeman tells the nature documentary, which ran on just four screens and soon spread to a nationwide hit. National Geographic Films

1. “Fahrenheit 9/11” (2004) – $ 119.1 million Michael Moore’s rousing documentary about President George W. Bush and the aftermath of the September 11 attacks is the most impressive documentary ever, and he’s not even close. The film won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. The film opened at over $ 23 million, and was at that time higher than any other documentary film ever made. Moore followed the film with a documentary about the 2016 elections and Donald Trump titled “Fahrenheit 11/9”, which refers to the day after his election. Miramax

Michael Moore, Disneynature and several concert films are at the top of the list

