Exclusive: The neon co-founder took the time at Sunday’s award ceremony to explain how the historic winner became a phenomenon.

Bong Joon Ho had a lot to celebrate on Sunday evening when “Parasite” made history several times. The South Korean film was the first non-English release to win the Oscar for Best Film and the Oscar for Best International Feature Film. Bong, who has also been recognized as the best director and best original screenplay, has had a lot of help from his North American distributor in the past few months, and the three-year-old Neon also had a lot to toast.

Co-founder Tom Quinn has positioned the company as an aggressive player since its first award season when Neon bought “I, Tonya” at the Toronto International Film Festival and started an award season that earned Allison Janney her first Oscar. Over time, the company remained a competitive buyer with a robust cinema strategy that peaked with “Parasite”.

Quinn, whose relationship with Bong goes back to management positions at Magnolia Pictures (“The Host”, “Mother”) and Radius (“Snowpiercer”), acquired “Parasite” in 2018 in the script phase. After that, he became the first Korean film to win the Palme d’Or last year, the company planned a broad release strategy that generated box office revenue that was just growing. The film grossed $ 35.5 million in North America as it continues to be a global phenomenon.

In the past few months, Quinn has been hesitant about the nature of the film’s release strategy and comparison with other Oscar titles. When the film won one trophy after another on Sunday, Quinn chatted with IndieWire from the lobby of the Dolby Theater.

What game changer do you think this is?

This is the only context I can give you after doing this for 25 years: when I saw “Amelie” for the first time, it was on a flight back to the United States. It hadn’t yet been opened in the United States. I’ve seen it four times in a row. I’ve never seen anything like it. It was so lively and amazing. The film was huge. It popped up so big in my head – more than “Pan’s Labyrinth” or even “Tiger Squatting”. It was a true art film by someone who had previously made an original art film, and that was “delicacy”. I never thought that this could ever happen again. It is a strange milestone that we exceeded this box office last weekend. We have just passed “The Favorite” and will cross “Pan’s Labyrinth”. I am in awe of it. Since all the noise around everything is broken, nothing works, the audience doesn’t come to the cinemas, this defies everything.

Does the rest of the world benefit from foreign language films that appear in the US as they do in America?

Probably not. The Palme d’Or is relevant in a way that is probably more effective than the Oscar for the best picture, at least for people interested in real writers and global cinema. But it seems that the borders between everything – South Korea and America – are growing ever closer. Even if this was local production, look at what has been achieved. The fact that there will be over $ 200 million in cash registers worldwide has a huge impact in my opinion.

How will that affect the market?

Will there be a very foolish attempt by Hollywood to watch every single foreign language film that is known to humans because it spends tons of dollars and asks that it can make them all the next “parasite”? Sure, that’s going to happen and that’s great. I love that. But every film is a separate film, and every release schedule is unique to that film. We released this film as Cinema 5 released “Z”. That was our model, that was our goal. And it still worked. This is how the tried and tested methods of theater cinema still work today as they did 30 years ago.

What do you think the enthusiasm for “Parasite” in comparison to the other Best Picture nominees says about the state of American cinema?

It is said that people are ready for something else. There is a new generation in the city. Both older and younger. There are people under 30, people under 25, people under 60, and this could be their first Korean film. Suddenly, it’s an entry-level drug for other things – not just Bong Joon Ho and South Korean cinema. I saw Rian Johnson earlier tonight. “Knives Out” was really one of my favorite films in all categories tonight as it is something related to the same topics as “Parasite”. But it works so that my parents can sit down and get involved, even if they never choose to see it on his face. They love “Parasite” and “Knives Out” equally.

How could this result affect your future business decisions?

They are equal. They were the same year one, year two, year three. You know, the foreign language films of the first year have not reached the level they have reached this year. The first year documentaries didn’t reach levels two and three. We don’t change anything. It’s about the best things we think will work.

Do you think that because of the enthusiasm for “parasites”, streamers will pay more money for foreign language films?

You are already there. Our biggest competitor for “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” in Cannes was Netflix. You have always been interested. The question is, can you build the best model for this film? I dont know. Sony Classics was there. They have been doing this for years. It’s funny, but everyone benefits from each other, even if they’re not sitting at the same table. I find that the most fascinating. “Marriage Story”, “The Two Popes” and “The Irishman” are not on the same shelf as we at the Oscars.

Streaming entities like Netflix are said to make data-driven decisions that tell them what people will see at home. Isn’t that also relevant?

Do they really make decisions based on data? Your public data decisions suggest that two minutes is an indicator of whether you are actually watching a movie. You count that as one view. Why not just cut off a trailer and label it a day? Take the trailer that gets the most views and shoot the movie.

You need to see some advantages for the streaming part of the equation.

It is thanks to Bong Joon Ho’s career that “The Host” was a huge side business. Revenue on DVD and VOD was $ 2 million. It was massive. If you watch “Snowpiercer” and “Okja”, these are huge films on SVOD. Here we publish “Parasite” in a traditional window, but are streamed. It is a symbiotic relationship. One benefits the other. What this confirms is that our films end up streaming. Our films always ended up there. It’s just that they get more valuable when they get there.

What was your biggest pick-up need in the past few months?

Everyone has to calm down and find out what is best for each film. The best way to see The Irishman was without a doubt going to the theater. I saw it in a theater. It had my undivided attention. Visiting the theater is an enormous obligation, but once you go it is huge. It is a relevant thing.

