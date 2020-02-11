advertisement

The post-best-picture bounce seems to be a bigger number since “The King’s Speech” in 2011 than every Monday after the Oscars.

How’s that for an Oscar jump? “Parasite” (neon) raised $ 500,000 on Monday, according to IndieWire sources. It is the number 4 film with the highest pro-screen average of all non-platform releases. It’s the last time it cost $ 1,560,000 this weekend. That equates to $ 36 million.

Last Monday it was $ 159,000, with the same number of screens, the gross tripled. His gross Sunday was $ 433,000, with an average Monday typically seeing a decrease of 70% or more. Instead, it got better. The number seems to be bigger than every day after winning Best Picture since “The King’s Speech” in 2011.

At the same time, both Amazon and iTunes list “Parasite” as the number 1 when it comes to renting films on their homeviewing sites. While this is not uncommon for a reaction the next day, a subtitled film that tops these charts is almost unprecedented.

This is comparable to its rival “1917”, which grossed over $ 800,000 on Monday after grossing $ 9.2 million over the weekend. And of course “1917” is initially a pure theater release.

“Parasite” is to be expanded this weekend to over 1,800 theaters, by far the largest number for the entire run. That could put it back in the top ten with its best gross weekend yet. And based on Monday’s numbers, additional transportation of $ 10 million or more may be possible.

In recent years, films that made their debut in mid-November have had the standard to switch to home platforms when they win. However, cinemas like to target viewers who prefer to see the winners on screen, even though program times are often shortened. In the past seven years, only one Best Film has added more than $ 7 million after winning: “Green Book”. Overall, this film was the biggest hit since “Argo” and had a season pattern that brought it to $ 69.6 million by Oscar night. Then another $ 14.5 million (just over 20%) was added, to reach $ 85 million. But here too, “Parasite” improved the day after the win.

neon

Winning four Oscars for “Parasite”, including “Best Picture” (the first film that was not made in English), will go far beyond the film. In the meantime, the earnings of Neon and its overseas producers will increase significantly.

With $ 35,532,000 by Sunday, week 18, “Parasite” has already surpassed the former independent best-picture winner “Moonlight” by over $ 7 million. Four years ago, it was around $ 10 million under Spotlight, a little less behind Birdman and well ahead of The Hurt Locker, which adjusted to current ticket prices, around $ 21 million.

None of these had the perceived handicap of subtitles. “Moonlight”, “Birdman” and “Spotlight” had runs that included a first-class play alongside their nominations (“The Hurt Locker” moved home after a summer release and was less able to benefit from it). Monday’s results for “Parasite” suggest that after winning, there is much more than everyone else.

But what is as impressive as the initial response to the theater is the performance of the various additional markets. The monetary value is more difficult to estimate because the traders do not disclose the income. However, this could generate as much or more income than in the cinema, where neon is likely to generate a little less than 50% of the revenue (long premium runs usually mean a large part of the rental loss). According to industry information, a trader can keep 65% to 70% for home rental platforms with minimal costs including advertising.

Then there are printed sales and rents. Netflix still has an active DVD email process. There is a long wait in the Parasite queue (usually only the first week after a movie is released).

Additional benefits result from contracts for cable and other platforms, which include clauses for Oscar-winning awards and generally higher payments based on the performance at the box office. And with the Oscar for the best picture, a film is placed forever as a catalog tree with a minimum value for the rights holder.

The film was released in almost the entire world with a total volume of approximately $ 170 million and $ 72 million in South Korea alone. But France and Japan have grossed $ 12 million each. Amazingly, the film opened last week in the UK and Ireland at around $ 1.7 million in less than 200 cinemas. Another release is planned for this Friday. The victories will surely spark renewed interest and spur additional countries, although in China this was always unlikely before the fear of the corona virus.

neon

Regardless of what domestic level “parasite” reaches, don’t be fooled by the mantra that is repeated in almost all other reports about its placement among publications with subtitles of all time. The list on which this is based does not begin until 1980, after a few post-war decades, when the art film market for foreign films flourished much more than it does today. “La Dolce Vita”, “Z”, “La Cage aux folles”, “I Am Curious, Yellow” are among the top gross adjusted earnings of $ 100 million and several other successes have exceeded $ 50 million. Dollars, converted into current prices. And some of the values ​​that “Parasite” could achieve due to lower prices in the past were also well over $ 50 million. (And these lists don’t include Mel Gibson’s two historical films, with “Passion of the Christ” being the largest non-English film ever made domestically.)

But that was it. If $ 5 million is a rarity for a specialized film with subtitles and $ 10 million is a thing of the past, it has more than tripled and is on the way to more. It will probably not be easy to repeat, but these numbers will lead to greater risk tolerance and a larger audience even before the Oscars, especially among younger viewers. It is a win for everyone.

And more relevant – if it can approach $ 50 million, it has outperformed half of the five most recent winners. That is the most accurate comparison. And a great company to be part of.

