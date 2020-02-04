advertisement

Contemporary films see few Oscar nominations for production design and rarely win. Bong Joon Ho and Lee Ha Jun could change that and more.

No matter what happens at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, “Parasite” has already made Oscar history. Considering that in no other South Korean film in 92 years has the nomination for the best feature film in foreign languages ​​(now also the best international feature film), the six Oscar nominations for the film by Bong Joon Ho been achieved – and that he’s a serious competitor in each of these categories, including the best film – has the potential to turn the Oscar story upside down. But it’s not just the country of origin, the subtitles and the South Korean cast and crew that make the film a unique Oscar candidate from multiple categories.

One of the many awards that “Parasite” won this season came from the Art Department Guild this weekend, which awarded him the award for the best production design. The win for production designer Lee Ha Jun came as no surprise, mainly because the ADG has separate categories for fantasy, period, animation, and contemporary films.

This is surprising: “Parasite” has the rare chance of becoming a contemporary set film to measure yourself and win the Oscar for the best production design. The overlap between the winners in the contemporary category of ADG and the Oscar nominees is nominal. In the past 10 years, only the musical “La La Land”, the Mars set space film “The Martian” and the science fiction film “Her” have been nominated for the near future. Contemporary attitudes are often overlooked. real contemporary attitudes are almost ignored.

When actors, producers and filmmakers become voters of the academy, there is a tendency to be short-sighted. The acting often has to be great (bonus points for physical transformation or historical imitation), the sound has to be sharp, psychological or musical (war films or everything that has to do with singing and dancing) and the costume and production design has to do it in the period or imagination. All too often, subtlety is the enemy.

When costume designer Sandy Powell (nominated for “The Irishman” this year) won her third Oscar for “The Young Victoria” in 2010, she used her moment in the limelight to honor her colleagues’ work on modern films.

“Well, I already have two of them, so I feel greedy,” said Powell on the Kodak Theater stage. “I want to dedicate this book to the costume designers who don’t make films about dead monarchs or glittering musicals. The designers who make contemporary films and low-budget films that are actually not recognized, and they should and they should work just as hard. So this is for you, but I’ll take it home tonight. “

Nobody questions Powell’s championship or its 15 nominations, but nobody can blame them and their top-class colleagues in the art department for being interested in imagination and building an era. The money is there. Not only in terms of salary, but also in terms of the resources required to practice the craft at the highest level.

If you read about the world that Bong and Lee created for “Parasite”, you will quickly find that the film does not only offer the nominated script, the incredible cast of the ensemble and the virtuoso camera work, staging and editing of Bong , The class themes brought into Bong’s vision come to life in carefully built dramatic containers. The rich / poor, high / low, light / dark, crowded / clean dynamics of this world are anchored in every composition and turn simple literal ideas into a complex cinema. The incredible staging, movement and the way the three families (parasites) inhabit the host (the architectural wonder of the house) is inextricably linked and possible with the stage built for them.

The time and resources Lee needs to implement this masterful plan, namely to build the house from scratch as an “open” or outdoor set, are rare for any contemporary drama, regardless of country. It is important to honor this craft element beyond its obvious merits, as it recognizes the crucial role it has played in the success of “Parasite”.

Love it or hate it, awards season is an important part of the film business. This is one of the only reasons why distributors are still spending hundreds of millions to bring prestigious medium-sized films to cinemas, and that streamers support the personal visions of a Scorsese or Cuarón. Awards play a role in the selection of films and the allocation of budgets. The money is spent on recovery in the period because voters reward this investment. It is a precedent-based business.

There is a reason why great artists are drawn to the past to tell stories that are ultimately about today. It’s an artistic streak that doesn’t stop and shouldn’t stop, but it’s also an unnecessary limitation on the range of filmmakers. In reality, some of the most exciting film moves that have advanced the medium have been based on the now. And while it would be astonishing if the success of “Parasite” opened the doors for advertising and awards for films with more subtitles here in the US, recognizing elements of his craft could be just as game changing.

Indie production designers do remarkable work by turning pennies and existing locations into expressive dramatic spaces, but the range for contemporary non-fantasy films remains limited by resources. If a famous director can direct a film and point to Parasite’s Oscar-winning parking garage, it could be a step in the right direction to open our cinematic screens.

