NEON’s “Parasite” and Searchlights “Jojo Rabbit” received a box office bonus this weekend from their nominations for the “Best Picture Oscar” as their number of theaters was expanded significantly to meet the new public interest.

Parasite expanded nearly 500 screens to 843 locations and topped $ 2.1 million to $ 28.1 million on the four-day weekend. The Bong Joon-ho film was the first Korean film to receive a Best Film nomination and received a total of six nominations, including Best International Film, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

“Jojo Rabbit” meanwhile added 895 screens to bring the total to 1,005, the largest expansion of any Oscar competitor. The result is a total of $ 1.8 million over the four-day weekend, which is a total of $ 23.8 million. “Jojo Rabbit” was one of two films for which Scarlett Johansson received Oscar nominations. For her work, she received a nod for best supporting actress, along with her nod for best actress for “Marriage Story”. “Jojo” received a total of six nominations, including “Best Adapted Screenplay” for the director Taika Waititi.

The most famous new release is GKIDS ‘anime film “Weathering With You”, Makoto Shinkai’s successor to the Japanese box office record “Your Name”. After a series of selected fan screenings on Wednesday and Thursday via Fathom events, the film was released on 500 screens and is estimated to be $ 2.1 million for an average of $ 4,245 per screen and a total of 5.1 million Earn US dollars. Although the ratings were not as strong as “Your Name”, they are still overwhelmingly positive with critics and a 94% audience rating at “Rotten Tomatoes”.

9 women-led superhero films in 2020, from ‘The Eternals’ to ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ (photos)

The next year will be a big year for superpowered women, with 9 superhero films by women in 2020. And if rough estimates come out, these films could reach over $ 4 billion in cinema sales worldwide. Not only that, but if “Birds of Prey”, “Mulan”, “Black Widow”, “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Eternals” are among the ten best films of the year in 12 months, it will be reading for the first time ever What women will kick ass in cinemas in 2020.

1. “The Rhythm Section” – January 31

January begins with Blake Lively’s long-awaited spy thriller, “The Rhythm Section,” a potential franchise star led by longtime James Bond film producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. Lively has dark hair, an icy cold look, and tries to violently regulate things in the film Mark Burnell wrote based on his book of the same name. Directed by Reed Morano, best known for her work on Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale”, Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown also starred.

2. “Raptors” – February 7th Margot Robbie plays Harley Quinn again, who is now parting with the Joker and teaming up with a crew of badass women like Black Canary (Jurnee Smollet-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to do that stop villain Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) before he can have Cassandra Cain (Basco) murdered.

3. “Mulan” – March 27th Director Niki Caro’s live action features Disney’s lively 1998 star Liu Yifei as the legendary Chinese warrior who risks everything out of love for her family and country to become one of the greatest fighters the Middle Kingdom has ever known Has.

4. “The new mutants” – April 3 The horror film starring Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones” and Anya Taylor-Joy) was shot two years ago and has been in limbo since then. It was originally scheduled to premiere in April 2018, but it did. The film’s director confirmed that the film will still be crafted from December 2019, but the first trailer is expected to be released in January.

5. “Black Widow” – May 1st Set immediately after the events of “Captain America: Civil War”; “Black Widow” follows Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) as she teams up with former members of the (former) Soviet homicide squad she grew up with to defeat an even greater threat.

6. “Wonder Woman 1984” – June 5 In the late phase of Cold War tensions, Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) faces two new enemies, including villain Cheetah (Kristen Wiig), and grapples with the unexpected return of Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). Patty Jenkins returns to head the sequel to the 2017 hit. Watch the spectacular trailer here.

7. “Monster Hunter” – September 4th Based on the Capcom video game series, “Monster Hunter” plays Milla Jovovich as the leader of a military unit that is placed in a parallel world dominated by wild monsters. In her desperate struggle for survival, she joins forces with a mysterious man (Tony Jaa) who has found a way to fight back.

8. “The Eternal” – November 6th In the leading roles of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Gemma Chan, Marvel Studios’ next hero team is all about a race of ancient people created a million years ago by the cosmic beings, the Celestials. There is no trailer yet, but Comic-Con fans first experienced Brazil in public. Read about it here.

9. “No Time to Die” – April 2 (UK) / April 8 (USA) Yes, technically it’s a James Bond appearance by Daniel Craig in his last appearance as James Bond. But we include it because 007 works with the first female OO, “Nomi”, played by “Captain Marvels” Lashana Lynch. “So stay on your track. You will get in my way, I will put a bullet in your knee. The one that works,” says Nomi Bond in the last trailer.

Move over guys – 2020 seems to be going down as the year superhero films with a female front dominate the box office

