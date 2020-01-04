advertisement

Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” was recognized as the best film for the 54th time by the National Society of Film Critics, which met at the Film Society’s Lincoln Center in New York City on Saturday. The South Korean drama also won the group’s best screenplay.

The company recognized two indies for the leading actor awards: Mary Kay Place for “Diane” and Antonio Banderas for Pedro Almodóvar’s “Pain and Glory”. The supporting honors went to Brad Pitt for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and Laura Dern for her work in “Marriage Story” and “Little Women”.

The National Society of Film Critics was founded in 1966 with co-founders such as Pauline Kael, Joe Morgenstern and Richard Schickel. The group currently has 60 active members. Members who have not seen most or all of the competing films can exclude themselves from voting.

advertisement

Also read: New York film Critics Circle Awards: “The Irishman” awarded best picture of 2019

Throughout most of its history, the NSFC’s choices have been willful rather than those of the Academy, and have often focused more on foreign cinema. Recent winners included Jean-Luc Godard’s “Goodbye to Language”, the brothers Coen “Inside Llewyn Davis”, Michael Hanekes “Amour”, Lars von Trier’s “Melancholia”, Paul Thomas Anderson’s “There Will Be Blood” and Greta Gerwig Lady Bird. “Chloe Zhao’s“ The Rider ”won last year.

Only seven films in the group’s first 53 years won the NSFC’s highest award and Oscar for best picture, including “Spotlight” in 2016 and “Moonlight” in 2017.

The National Society of Film Critics 2019 winners:

best picture:

Second: “Parasite” (44 points)

Second: “Little women” (27 points); “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” (22 points)

Best actor: Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” (69 points)

Second: Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” (43 points); Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems” (41 points)

Best actress: Mary Kay Place, “Diane” (40 points)

Second: Zhao Tao, “Ash is the purest white” (28 points) Florence Pugh, “Midsommar” (25 points)

Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” (64 points)

Second: Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” (30 points) Wesley Snipes, “Dolemite Is My Name” and Song Kang Ho, “Parasite” (18 points, draw)

The best supporting actress: Laura Dern, “Marriage History” and “Little Women” (57 points)

Second: Florence Pugh, “Little Women” (44 points) Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers” (26 points)

Also read: “Parasite” wins the best picture of Los Angeles film critics

Best director:

second:

Best screenplay: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, “Parasite” (37 points)

Second: Quentin Tarantino, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” (34 points); Greta Gerwig, “Little Women” (33 points)

Best camera: Claire Mathon, “Portrait of a Burning Lady” and “Atlantics” (41 points)

Second: Robert Richardson, “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” (29 points); Yorick Le Saux, “Little Women (22 points)

Best non-fiction film:

second:

Best foreign language film:

second:

Best production design:

second:

Best experimental work:

Film Heritage Award:

Special price for film in anticipation of US distribution:

2020 Oscar candidate, From Awkwafina to Renee Zellweger (exclusive photos)

Awkwafina, “The Farewell” Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap Hair: Marcus Francis Styling: Erica Cloud Make-up: Kirin Bhatty

Actor Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Director Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actors Finn Wittrock, Renée Zellweger and director Rupert Goold, “Judy” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Director Sam Mendes, “1917” Photographed by Steve Schofield for TheWrap

George MacKay, Sam Mendes and Dean-Charles Chapman, “1917” Photographed by Steve Schofield for TheWrap

Aldis Hodge actor, “Clemency” Photographed by Samantha Annis for TheWrap Groomer: Amber Dreadon @ Greyscale Management with Dr. Barbara Strum Skincare and Jouer Cosmetics

Actress Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Director Kasi Lemmons, “Harriet” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actress Florence Pugh, “Little Women” Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Actor Taron Egerton, “Rocketman” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Director Marielle Heller, “A nice day in the neighborhood” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actor Kelvin Harrison Jr., “Waves” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Author, director and actor Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actors Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart” Photographed by Marissa Mooney for TheWrap Kaitlyn Dever Makeup: Coleen Campbell-Olwell for exclusive artists using Tarte Cosmetics

Actor Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actor Jonathan Majors, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap

Cameraman Roger Deakins, “1917” Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap

Directors Josh and Ben Safdie with actor Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Kevin Garnett, “Uncut Gems” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actress Elisabeth Moss, “Her Smell” Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap

Actress Julia Butters, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Photographed by Samantha Annis for TheWrap

Actors Noah Jupe, “Honey Boy” and “Ford v Ferrari” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actor Christopher Plummer, “Knives Out” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, “Knives Out” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actress Toni Collette, “Knives Out” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actress Jessie Buckley, “Wild Rose” Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap

Actor Willem Dafoe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and screenwriter-director-actor Edward Norton, “Motherless Brooklyn” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actress Lolo Spencer, “Give Me Liberty” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Directors Mati Diop and Antoneta Kastrati Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap

Director Mati Diop, “Atlantics” Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap Hair: Courtney Housner for exclusive artists with SEVEN Haircare Make-up: Olaf Derlig for exclusive artists with Koh Gen Do

Director Antoneta Kastrati, “Zana” Photographed by Elisabeth Caren for TheWrap

Songwriter Diane Warren, “Breakthrough” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Directors Alex Holmes and sailor Tracy Edwards, “Maiden” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actor Stellan Skarsgård and director Hans Pettre Moland, “Out Stealing Horses” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Director Václav Marhoul, “The Painted Bird” Photographed by Ash Thayer for TheWrap

Actress María Valverde and director Andrés Wood, “Spider” Photographed by Marissa Mooney for TheWrap

Director Halina Reijn, “Instinct” Photographed by Marissa Mooney for TheWrap

Actor Edward James Olmos, writer Robert Mailer Anderson and director Michael D. Olmos, “Windows on the World” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Previous slide

Next slide

Antonio Banderas, Cynthia Erivo, Diane Warren and others are fighting for Academy recognition this season

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Photographed by Matt Sayles for TheWrap

Hair: Marcus Francis

Styling: Erica Cloud

Make-up: Kirin Bhatty

advertisement