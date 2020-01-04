advertisement

The film also won the best screenplay and Bong Joon Ho finished second for the best director.

“Parasite” was awarded the best picture by the National Society of Film Critics. This is the last win for the film by South Korean director Bong Joon Ho, who unanimously won the Palme d’Or after its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

The group of critics met in New York and Los Angeles to choose a weighted points system on Saturday and choose winners and runners-up from a variety of categories.

Bong’s cross-genre view of the class in South Korea also won the best screenplay that the director wrote together with Han Jin Won, while Song Kang Ho was recognized as the best supporting actor. Bong also took second place for Best Director, an award that Greta Gerwig received for “Little Women”.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Little Women” were awarded for “Best Picture”, and these films as well as “Marriage Story” were particularly favored by society. Laura Dern won the award for best supporting actress for her appearances “Marriage Story” and “Little Women” and won against Florence Pugh, who was awarded the first second place.

Pugh was also a runner-up for her leading role in “Midsommar”.

The group’s most enthusiastic support was Antonio Banderas in Pedro Almodóvar’s Pain and Glory. The Spanish actor received the highest weighted score of a single award winner when he received the Best Actor Award.

The list of winners and runners-up:

Best director: Greta Gerwig

Runner-up: Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”), Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)

Best picture: “Parasite”

Runner-up: “Little women”, “Once upon a time in Hollywood”

Best actress: Mary Kay Place (“Diane”)

Runner-up: Zhao Tao (“Ash is the purest white”), Florence Pugh (“Midsommar”)

The best supporting actress: Laura Dern (“Marriage History” and “Little Women”)

Runner-up: Florence Pugh (“little women”), Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”)

Best actor: Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)

Runner-up: Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”), Adam Sandler (“Uncut Gems”)

Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Runner-up: Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”), Wesley Snipes (“Dolemite is My Name”), Song Kang Ho (“Parasite”)

Best camera: Claire Mathon (“Portrait of a Burning Lady” and “Atlantics”)

Runner-up: Robert Richardson (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Yorick Le Saux (“Little Women”)

Best screenplay: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won (“Parasite”)

Runner-up: Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”)

