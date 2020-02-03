advertisement

“Paranoid leftists” continue to “reject” rational debates and opinions “

According to Sky News presenter Chris Kenny, “paranoid” and “obsessive” media organizations and “green left activists” have shown “shameless opportunism” to turn against the News Corp media.

Kenny has been critical of recent reports from media outlets such as Al Jazeera, The Washington Post, The New York Post, The ABC, The BBC, and other “green-left critics” who have attempted to “debate a variety of issues.” end “B. Climate Change, Global Warming, and Australia’s Bushfire Summer.

Mr. Kenny said the insertion of “Facts and Perspectives in [one] conversation … [along with] open disagreement and healthy debate” by News Corp. For critics from the left, “people” are “not good enough”.

“The green left wants to silence dissent, debate, complexity, and nuances, which is the opposite of journalistic research,” said Kenny.

“The problem is clearly not a monoculture in News Corp where reporting … opinion and debate are alive and diverse.

“The problem is in the green leftist media, where there is only emotional alarmism, a complete lack of perspective and balance, and not focused on debating practical policy responses.”

Picture: News Corp Australia

