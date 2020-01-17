advertisement

ASUNCION – Paraguay is seeking a major possible dengue fever epidemic after registering close to 7,000 suspected cases in the first two weeks of 2020, similar to levels in the severe 2013 outbreak that led to 250 deaths.

Health authorities in the trapped South American country are also investigating 10 potentially dengue-related deaths after confirming that a 68-year-old man had died from the disease, which causes high fever and pain in the joints.

Dengue is an endemic disease in Paraguay and is transmitted by the mosquito bite Aedes Aegypti.

The Ministry of Public Health said it would cancel the holiday break for doctors since early February, expected to be when the epidemic peaks, adding that hospitals were working “flattened” with consultations.

“This is just part of our planning ahead of time for the height of the epidemic,” Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni said at a news conference.

The ministry says about three-quarters of the cases are registered in the capital Asuncion.

Cases of sounds in Paraguay peak in the southern hemisphere in the summer months, when mosquitoes transmitting the disease multiply. Cases begin to shrink in late March.

In 2019, there were about 11,000 registered cases and nine deaths, according to official figures. Paraguay has the second highest incidence of the disease in South America after Brazil, according to the Pan American Health Organization.

