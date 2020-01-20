advertisement

Paradigm Talent Agency fired about 30 agents, according to one person who knew the situation. The cuts that took place on Friday accounted for about 4% of the Paradigm workforce.

Most of the employees affected by the cuts came from Paradigm’s music department, which represents a number of key acts, including Halsey, Coldplay, The Lumineers, and Ed Sheeran.

The layoffs occur seven months after paradigm boss Sam Gores decided to end talks with the United Talent Agency about a possible merger. The cuts are not related to the merger with UTA or Paradigma’s ongoing stalemate with the Writers Guild of America on packaging fees, depending on who knows the situation. In total, Paradigm hired more than 100 employees last year.

On Friday, Gersh co-presidents David and Bob Gersh announced that the talent agency had signed an agreement with the WGA and would resume writing. The deal made Gersh the first full-service agency to come to terms with the WGA. Hollywood agencies and the WGA have been at a dead end for months when it comes to packaging practices and fees that talent pooling agencies have for networks and studios. The WGA has argued that such practices have created conflicts of interest for agencies that have hurt Hollywood writers.

The layoffs of the paradigm were reported for the first time by the cut-off date.

