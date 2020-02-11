advertisement

Ernie Gawilan had polished his winning role for the upcoming Asean Para Games for quite some time.

But the multi-award-winning swimmer will have to wait to show off his new shape on the pool after the Asean Para Sports Federation (APSF) has agreed with the Philippine Sports Commission to postpone the games indefinitely.

“I will just keep training to improve my timing,” said Gawilan in Filipino, a seven-time gold winner at the Asean Para Games and three-time gold winner at the Asian Para Games.

The President of the Philippine Paralympic Committee, Michael Barredo, who also serves as Chairman of the APSF Board of Governors, announced the move on Tuesday without a fixed schedule. Everything will depend on how the outbreak of the novel corona virus will develop.

“We want to hold the games as often as we want, but the threat (from the corona virus) is beyond our control,” said Barredo, who discussed the matter with leading APSF officials in Thailand over the weekend.

Maj. Gen. Osoth Bhavilai, secretary of the APSF Board of Governors, said members of the APSF Executive Committee had agreed to postpone the games so as not to affect the physical and emotional wellbeing of all participating para-athletes, officials, and employees.

More than 2,000 para athletes from 11 countries were expected in 16 regular sports and a demonstration event in New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac and Subic. The Philippines team had hired 250 athletes for the event.

New Clark City has been banned because the facility’s athlete village has been designated by the government as a quarantine area for Filipino workers from Wuhan, China – the epicenter of the virus outbreak.

The 10th Asean Para Games took place from March 20-28. The new schedule will depend on when the virus outbreak is finally under control. The Philippines will inform Asean member countries of the new schedule at least 60 days before the opening date. INQ

