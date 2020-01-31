advertisement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A father who alleged that his 4-year-old son was killed in a robbery has now been charged with involuntary manslaughter for apparently shooting the boy with a gun that he found in the Philadelphia house ,

28-year-old Edward Williams was charged with child risk on Thursday for submitting a false report and numerous other charges. His bail has been set at $ 2 million and it is not known whether he has a lawyer.

The police were home shortly before 1 a.m. on Thursday in response to an emergency call. The officers were met by Williams, who was on the ground floor and was holding his 3-year-old son. The older child was then found to be unresponsive in an upstairs bedroom and taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Williams told the police that he and the children were in the house when robbers broke into their home. In fact, according to the authorities, Williams apparently slept when the shots were fired, and it was suspected that the child found the gun in a bedroom closet.

It is not yet known who owns the gun, but authorities say it was not registered with Williams Authorities. Williams most likely invented the history of the home invasion because he has a long prison sentence and should not have a gun.

Williams and his younger child were not injured. The children’s mother was at work at the time.

