Camden, S.C. (WOLO) – Last month, students at North Central High School in Kershaw Co. were devastated when a tornado hit and damaged a significant portion of their school. They had to resume teaching at an old technical school in Camden.

But on Friday, the students got a visit from the Carolina Panthers, who came into town to surprise a few surprises.

“Knowing that these students went through a challenge turned their school year upside down. We really wanted to offer something that was an unforgettable experience,” said Riley Fields, director of community relations at the Panthers. “When the tornado hit school, one of the first things we looked at was what we could do and what they need.”

Juniors and seniors were shocked when they entered the auditorium.

“When I was little, I was the biggest Panther fan and I still am. I’m just very excited, ”said Briana Vazquez, a junior at NCHS.

Sir Purr helped surprise the students who had to drop out of school earlier this year.

“I wasn’t expecting what we’d do with prom and all that. And it’s just very effective for me. I’m very emotional right now,” said Matthew Clem, senior at NCHS.

The Panthers offer juniors and seniors a comprehensive prom experience. They will charter students to and from Charlotte, where the prom will take place at the Panthers Atrium Health Dome. Event elements and decor will be converted a few days before in the gala of the Levine Children’s Hospital.

“I have never left South Carolina before. It is the first time we go from South Carolina to Charlotte when we go there.” That’s why I’m very excited, ”said Clem.

“Feeling your energy, feeling this excitement is really enjoyable, but it is really an opportunity to bring joy back to the community that has had some challenges this school year,” said Fields.

In addition to the prom, the Panthers also donated weight room equipment, soccer training uniforms and soccer jerseys, shoulder pads, and a $ 5,000 grant to rebuild the scoreboard and football stadium. The donated soccer pants are worn by Panthers players.

The panthers don’t just give something back to the community. but hopefully inspiring students after a tragedy.

“Let students know that they have to” keep pounding “this school year and encourage them to” keep pounding “the rest of the school year and end the year strongly,” Fields said.

This year’s prom theme is “Great Gatsby” and will take place on March 30th.

