NEW YORK – Christian McCaffrey’s versatility and excellent stats have given him a rare double: The Carolina Panthers has brought The Associated Press’s NFL All-Pro team to two positions.

McCaffrey raced for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns, and caught 116 passes for 1,005 yards and 4 TDs. He became the third player in NFL history to complete at least 1,000 yards of rushing and 1,000 yards of receiving in the same season.

This impressed the 50 members of a nationwide media panel who reported regularly on the NFL so much that McCaffrey was voted the first team to return and the best flex player. The flexible position was created in 2016 to reward players who embody the way criminal offenses are now played in professional football. No one fits this description better than McCaffrey, whose great season came for a 5-11 team.

“It means a lot,” says McCaffrey, a third-year professional. “It is a great honor and it is something you do not work hard for, but when it comes to it, you are really grateful and grateful.”

Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) and Stephon Gilmore (New England Patriots) agreed. It is the second season in a row that both have won for the squad, Thomas with an NFL record of 149 catches and Gilmore who consolidates the league’s best-placed defense.

Raven’s sensation Lamar Jackson, who led Baltimore to a 14-2 league record in his second season, was elected quarterback. Jackson and McCaffrey were among the 14 first-time all-pros.

Security of the Rams in Los Angeles Eric Weddle experienced Jackson’s jukeboxes and jumps firsthand during a 45-6 Ravens romp on November 25th.

“When you’re out in the field and at the pace of the race, it’s difficult,” said Weddle, former All-Pro and Jackson’s teammate last season in Baltimore. “I mean, some of the games where I didn’t know who had the ball because they run so efficiently. (Jackson) is unique; it’s pretty special.”

This special class includes several all-professionals: Rams DT Aaron Donald and Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner, each for the fifth time; Cowboys right guard Zack Martin and Raven’s kicker Justin Tucker for the fourth time.

Cordarrelle Patterson, the Bears’ returnee, made his third all-pro squad, as did the Eagles Center Jason Kelce and the Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

All-Pros included Thomas, Gilmore, Chandler Jones, Cameron Heyward from Cardinals, Matthew Slater from Patriots Special Teamer, Quenton Nelson from Colts Left Guard and Marcus Peters from Ravens defensive defender, who shared this place with teammate Marlon Humphrey and the chiefs tyrant Mathieu (second appearance).

Thomas, Gilmore, Nelson, Hopkins, Kelce, Martin, Donald, Wagner and Tucker repeated from 2018.

The other newcomers were Humphrey; 49ers tight end George Kittle; Ravens let go of Ronnie Stanley; The Saints are directed against Ryan Ramczyk; Steelers Edge Rusher T.J. Watt; Saints linebacker Demario Davis; Vikings LB Eric Kendricks; Bills Cornerback Tre’Davious White; Collateral Jamal Adams from the Jets and Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Steelers; Titan Punter Brett Kern; and Saints Punt Returner Deonte Harris, the only newcomer to the team.

“When you got here and people started talking about All-Pro and that’s the best of the best. You think Pro Bowl is cool but I have to get the best of the best,” said Wagner, who took the lead on NFL in tackles this season. “As you get older, you understand how difficult it is to get these things. And so you don’t take any of them for granted and are very thankful for your health, thankful for your teammates. As you get older, you think and value things differently than you did when you were young. “

Ramczyk once played the Division III college ball. Now look at him.

“It’s just pretty crazy that I was in a small D-3 school and I wonder if I’m going to play this game to be the best that I can be.” says adding the All-Pro label is “pretty fantastic. It’s pretty cool. “

Not surprisingly, Baltimore led the All-Pro team with five selections, while New Orleans had four. There were 16 AFC players and 13 from the NFC.

