CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) – One of the biggest decisions that Carolina Panthers’ new coach, Matt Rhule, has to make is to choose a quarterback – a step that will change the direction of his tenure for the club and the future of the franchise years to come.

Rhule said on Wednesday that he had spoken to Cam Newton after taking up the Panthers job, but added that it was far too early to make decisions about the list before sitting down and in general with General Manager Marty Hurney spoke.

“I spoke to Cam (on Tuesday) and I have the greatest respect for him and what he did,” Rhule said on Wednesday during an introductory press conference in the team’s new practice bladder. “And I love how he spoke to me honestly. He didn’t want to talk about the past, he wanted to talk about the future. “

But Rhule is not yet ready to talk about the future: “I would much rather talk to these people and get a feeling that not only Cam but all players are on the squad, and have a really good process in place and Move forward. “

Hurney, who kept his job after coach Ron Rivera’s dismissal, said he hadn’t discussed the quarterback situation with Rhule.

“This is something we have to sit down and talk about,” said Hurney. “We have a man who was the MVP of the NFL. And Matt knows that. All of this will be a process. He has to get to know these guys and get to know the roster. It is a process. “

Similar to Newton’s game status, which adds another element of uncertainty to the decision-making process.

The 31-year-old Newton missed 14 games with a Lisfranc foot injury last season and ended the season with an injured reserve. Newton was the league’s MVP in 2015, but has since struggled with shoulder and foot injuries and has lost his last eight starts for Carolina.

The team is waiting to see how Newton reacts after a foot operation before making a decision about his future.

The Panthers have not given a schedule for his return.

Newton enters the final year of its contract and is expected to cost $ 21.1 million below the 2020 ceiling. However, the team could free up $ 19.1 million in cap storage if they swap or release it this off-season.

The other options on the list are Kyle Allen and Will Grier.

Allen was 5-7 in 12 starts last season instead of Newton, but committed 23 sales – 16 on interceptions and seven on fiddles. Allen was bankrupt after six straight losses and his confidence seemed to be deteriorating.

Grier, who entered the third round from West Virginia in 2019, started in the last two games of the regular season but had problems. The Panthers lost these games with a combined score of 80-16, and Grier was intercepted four times and was unable to throw a touchdown pass.

There will be other options if Rhule decides to go in a different direction.

The Panthers are the seventh choice in this year’s NFL draft.

Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Dak Prescott, Eli Manning, Phillip Rivers, Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater, Ryan Tannehill, Marcus Mariota and Case Keenum highlight an unusually attractive class of free agent quarterbacks. They have arrived in the free agent market ,

Rhule didn’t have much time to deal with the situation.

He officially agreed to become the Panthers coach on Tuesday after owners David Tepper and Hurney flew to Waco, Texas on Monday to meet with him.

Hurney said it only took about 90 minutes to switch from interview mode to recruitment mode.

“After talking to him, I thought,” Oh man, we have to convince this guy that Carolina is the place for him, “said Hurney.

Then came the Panthers’ aggressive seven-year contract offer, worth $ 62.5 million, with an incentive to do even more, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity as the team has not released any contract details.

The move was supposed to prevent Rhule from going to his hometown of New York and talking to the Giants.

Rhule said the seven-year commitment and solidarity he felt with Tepper and Hurney was enough to convince him to avoid the Giants interview. Rhule said he never spoke to anyone at the Giants, even though his agent did.

“There is no doubt that we share a common vision,” said Rhule after meeting Tepper and Hurney. “There is no doubt that we believe in doing things right.”

Rhule said in the middle of his interview with the Panthers that he had spoken to his wife Julie in the other room and she said to him, “What are you waiting for? You have to go to work for them! “

Aside from naming a coaching staff, this work begins with the quarterback situation.

